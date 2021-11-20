TIM doubling of Giga to 0.99 euros per month: how the new promo will work – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Starting from 22 November 2021, with the new activations of some TIM mobile network offers, from both new and existing customers, it will be possible double the Giga per month through an additional option a 0.99 euros per month.

During the period of validity of the promotion, that is until January 9, 2022 subject to changes, the doubling of the Giga will be activated at the same time as signing one of the offers involved directly from the point of sale. Furthermore, the option for doubling the Giga can be activated even later upon signing the preparatory offer, through various channels (for example TIM shops, call centers or by accessing the MyTIM customer area).

How the doubling of Giga will work

In detail, through the doubling of the Giga it will be possible to connect an additional option (also called “Slave offer”) to the corresponding main offer (also called “Master offer”). The latter can be one of the following: Supergiga, TIM Super 4G, TIM Super 5G, TIM Super Young 5G and TIM Junior month.

As mentioned, this new promotion will have a price of 0.99 euros per month, while the activation fee will be free.

The additional Giga will be indefinite, will be renewed every month and will have erosion priority with respect to the data traffic of the main offer. In addition, additional data traffic 1 Giga per month can also be used in Roaming in the countries of the European Union.

As regards the corresponding main offer, it is specified that the monthly cost and the characteristics (with the exception of the doubled Giga) will remain unchanged. If the customer deactivates the main offer, the additional option will also be deactivated automatically.

On the contrary, the doubling of Giga can be deactivated at any time without any changes to the main offer (apart from the Giga that will no longer be doubled).

Main info on compatible TIM offers

As already mentioned, some of the tariff offers compatible with the new promo are those of the Supergiga range, that is Supergiga 20, Supergiga 50 and Supergiga 100.

Supergiga 20 includes 20 Giga per month at a cost of 9.99 euros per month, Supergiga 50 provides 50 Giga per month and the MultiSIM service at a price of 13.99 euros per month, while Supergiga 100 includes 100 Giga per month up to 5G at a cost of 19.99 euros per month.

Moving on to the other offers that can be activated with the doubling of the Giga, as already mentioned it is TIM Super 4G, TIM Super 5G, TIM Super Young 5G and TIM Junior month.

TIM Super 4G provides every month unlimited minutes to all national numbers, Unlimited SMS towards all, the service TIMMUSIC included and 50 Giga of data traffic (25 Giga in case of debit on residual credit) at the price of € 14.99 per month.

TIM Super 5G is made up each month of unlimited minutes to all national numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 100 Giga of mobile internet traffic on the 5G network (50 Giga in case of debit on residual credit), all at the cost of 19.99 euros per month.

TIM Super Young 5G provides every month unlimited minutes to all national numbers, Unlimited SMS Towards all, Unlimited gigabytes for the main social apps, chat, Music, Gaming, E-learning and 50 Giga of data traffic on the 5G network (25 Giga in case of debit on residual credit) at the cost of 11.99 euros per month.

In the end, TIM Junior month (without TIM Unica) provides a monthly bundle of 200 minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, 200 SMS to all national numbers e 10 Giga of mobile internet traffic at the cost of 7.99 euros per month.



With all the above offers, those who activate at the same time as the new promo (or together with the additional dedicated option), thus obtain double the Giga at a cost of 0.99 euros more.

Each additional option will be incompatible with itself (it will not be redeemable if already active) and can only be activated with the corresponding main offers.

