Tim, Draghi: “We will protect work, network and technologies”

The government is paying close attention to the Tim dossier. The Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, made it clear in a press conference.

“There are three things to protect in Tim’s future corporate structure: employment, the network and technology. We have to see what is happening because it is not yet clear, but the corporate configuration to be achieved must achieve these objectives “.

“Today the government is not able to say what to do, there is no preordained road, there are a series of negotiations and new ideas almost every week – he clarified – There is a takeover bid to be announced which is not they understand the characteristics, there are negotiations between Cdp, Vivendi and other shareholders, there are new ideas every week but the fixed point of the Government’s action is the defense of these three aspects.

At mid-day, after Draghi’s words, Tim’s stock rose by more than 2.5% to € 0.447.

Labriola ready to see the unions

Tim’s general manager, Pietro Labriola, will see the unions in January. The announcement comes from Slc, Fistel and Uilcom who, however, emphasize the need to anticipate.

According to rumors, the date should be January 12.

“In response to our request for an urgent meeting, Tim’s General Manager has proposed a date for January – reads a joint note – We understand well the difficulties of Dr. Labriola having to answer for a company that has not even decided the name of the managing director in the state, but for this very reason our concern is equally great “.

“Today Tim – they say – is a vessel that sails without a route, but on that vessel there are over 40,000 workers and some of the fundamental assets for the development of our country. Time cannot go by in vain ”, they warn.

“The Government first of all – ask the trade unions – has the duty to adopt an orientation to protect employment and national interests, given that the excess of the market is the cause and not the solution of the problems. We therefore reiterate the urgency of making the ongoing processes understandable and transparent. Finally, we ask that in this stalemate no unilateral acts are carried out on the part of the company that could compromise a positive and shared solution. In the same way, the Government cannot verbally invoke the public role on the network and then prepare to co-finance new lots which, once completed, will remain available to private individuals “.

