Tim Drake Confirms The Bat Family’s Biggest Fear About Batman

DC opened a new Batman chapter, and with it Tim Drake confirmed the biggest fear of the entire Bat-Family: that Batman himself isn’t spending enough time as Bruce Wayne. Tim is the latest in a long line of Robins and other Batman allies to concern themselves with dealing with Batman’s alter ego. Like this new Batman arc begins, Tim’s vocal concern also serves as a key to understanding the major theme of this issue: secret identities.

Batman #125 sees Chip Zdarsky join the title as a writer, with Jorge Jiménez returning from his previous run with James Tynion IV. The run led by Tynion and Jiménez saw many changes in Batman’s daily life. The biggest change came at the end of The joker war event, how Bruce lost Wayne Manor and the majority of his fortune. Since then, Batman has been operating from the basement of his little brownstone, getting back to basics as he does his best to keep Gotham – and its motley family – from imploding.

In Batman #125 by Zdarsky, Jiménez, Tomeu Morey, and Clayton Cowles, Tim Drake, as Batman’s Robin, acknowledges the consequences of this fight on Batman – and so on on Bruce Wayne. Tim approaches Bruce with his condolences, as Bruce Wayne’s old friend, Colin Fitzroy, was killed in the Penguin’s attacks on the über-rich. Bruce deflects the sentiment, saying Fitzroy was mostly a useful tool for his dimwitted Bruce Wayne persona, then claiming that the city will never allow him to be as happy as Fitzroy was. “We were all a little worried,Tim said then. “You’re never fair… Bruce Wayne, you know? Night and day you are out there as Batman. It’s too much, even for you.”

Lately – and Batman himself says so later in the issue – Tim Drake has been getting better and better at balancing his personal life with his life as Robin. In this case, he serves as a significant foil to Bruce, who explicitly struggles to find time to be “just bruce wayne“According to Tim, the Bat-Family sees this as a major problem, and being Batman all the time is”too.“Tim and the others seem to see this as a weakness and potentially even something dangerous to Bruce’s well-being. As we also see in this issue, Bruce’s blocks about secret identities are certainly dangerous for Robin, no matter who wears the mask: Tim, shot and rushed to hospital by Batman, loses vital seconds. to get rid of his costume in order to protect their two secret identities. Bruce wrestles with the question: is the mission worth it?

This number of Batman establishes many essential elements of the new arc, but the most important thematic question seems to be whether Batman can learn to be – or even use in his crime-fighting – Bruce Wayne. To robin, Batman is a commander; for Tim Drake, Bruce Wayne is a father. This fracture is fully visible in Batman #125, and soon Bruce will have to figure out if it’s worth losing “Bruce Wayne” – and all of his personal connections – to the Batman life and mask.

