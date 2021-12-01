Tim, employee trust at the highest level (for now)

Tim employees are satisfied with the climate inside the company. To detect it the Engagement Survey 2021, made by the company in collaboration with Mercer-Sirota which measures the level of satisfaction of people with their work. The survey involved more than 40 thousand Tim employees and reported an important result, both in terms of participation (83%) and in terms of engagement (76%), a value that in the last three years has increased by 20 percentage points, exceeding in addition, the current benchmark of companies in Italy (73%) and the international industry benchmark (75%).

The investigation was obviously carried out before Kkr’s offer, which is raising many concerns especially for the possible effects of the operation on the employment perimeter – as the unions have repeatedly highlighted – and also on the ability of the company to maintain its role. of digitization drivers of the country. The survey data does not “tell” the climate that has arisen in recent weeks.

“The result testifies to the great bond that Tim people have matured towards the company, achieved thanks to a multi-year Action Plan and a structured and continuous listening to Tim’s people – explains a note from the company – The initiatives have guaranteed a concrete support to the quality of private and professional life of collaborators, allowing them to express their potential. In this context, the corporate welfare projects carried out by the company are considered a means to increase well-being and improve the work-life balance of people “.

This year Tim also analyzed the experience of its people also through the Great Place To Work model, obtaining the relative certification from the international institute as the best working environment according to its employees.

The Kkr offer on the table of the committee chaired by Rossi

Waiting for the board of directors on December 17, on December 3 Tim has three important appointments on his agenda: the meetings of the nomination committee, the control and risk committee and, for the first time, the committee chaired by Salvatore Rossi. On the latter’s table the expression of interest of the American fund Kkr: still early for the decision but the point will be made on the dossier. In addition to Rossi, they sit on the committee, the Lead Independent Director and the directors Paolo Boccardelli, Marella Moretti and Ilaria Romagnoli.

The nominations committee will be assisted by Spencer Stuart who is in charge of preparing the succession plan, although the time does not appear to be ripe for the installation of the new CEO.

Government attention

The government is following the Tim case very closely. I highlighted it today the Undersecretary for Economic Development, Anna Ascani, speaking at the conference “5G Italy – A European perspective”.

“I am convinced that we must respect the times we have set ourselves and that Europe has given us. As a government we are following with the utmost attention what is happening because it is a strategic and fundamental infrastructure – said Ascani – These are employment levels to be guaranteed and therefore we pay great attention to this. We will do everything that needs to be done to hold together two needs which are to keep a very high attention on the Tim affair and on the other hand be careful not to lose the milestones because losing the milestones would mean losing the funds we have allocated to these plans which are strategic. In politics we are used to working on mediations and reviewing decisions also with respect to what is happening “.

“The important thing is for us at this moment not to fail the goal and for us the goal is the digital infrastructure of the country – he concluded – Overcoming in 5 years a delay that we have accumulated in the last 50. It is a very ambitious challenge and we need all the players on the field. So it is obvious that for us the attention is very high “.

The debate on the single network

Tim’s future is also closely linked to the single network project. Today the president of Open Fiber, Franco Bassanini, has returned to outline his vision.

“I continue to think that if the conditions are created, it is convenient for the country to arrive at a single network that suits the Italian and EU Antitrust and therefore not vertically integrated – he explained – But I still think that it is not useful, to pursue the goal of the single network, to postpone the possible co-investment solutions that would avoid the duplication of investments “, provided that” they are real co-investments “. For Bassanini, it is not a problem of 51% or 49% “, but of an infrastructure” over which telecommunications service operators do not have significant governance powers “.

“In Italy it would be better to have a single network and avoid duplication of investments, and allow for an acceleration in the migration from copper to fiber – he specified – It is that the competition rules want infrastructure that is“ Independent and neutral as the best solution in the abstract ”.

“Up to now the owner of the main, historic Italian telecommunication infrastructure, Telecom Italia, has not decided to accept the idea of ​​conferring, with adequate valorisation, its infrastructure into a single infrastructure”.

So the solution is “either Telecom Italia and its shareholders, and this could be the object of a part of the Kkr project, change the idea on this point, that is to contribute to building a single infrastructure that is not vertically integrated” or it is necessary to resort to ” to real co-investments, where those who co-invest retain each of the infrastructural rights “, for example within a single excavation” there are the pipes of one operator and the other, and also of a third party, in this way many costs are shared ” and “another problem is also being faced, at the bottleneck of the lack of skilled labor”.

The Tim-trade union meeting

The tlc unions in Tim meet the company for the cooling procedure foreseen for some essential public services in view of possible protests and strikes. This is what emerges from the minutes of the meeting attended by Slc Cgil, Fistel Cisl and Uilcom Uil, viewed by AdnKronos. The minutes clarify that “that the initiative is part of a context of raising awareness of institutions and politics and is part of the actions that the trade unions themselves have undertaken in support of the dispute to protect the occupational perimeters of the Tim group “.

“The trade unions have also highlighted that the initiation of the procedures does not represent a value judgment on the industrial guidelines implemented and are also asking for the adoption of industrial plans for the future that have among the objectives the defense of employment and the industrial revitalization of the group ”, concludes the minutes.

