Tim, finished the board. The Kkr fund proposes a “friendly” offer on 100% of the shares

After the meeting of Tim’s board of directors, the first data emerged on the purchase offer made by the Kkr fund. The expression of interest is “non-binding and indicative”: the proposed price for the shares is equal to 0.50 euros. At the moment the cost of each Tim share is 0.35 euros, a price that is at the absolute lowest in the history of the company. However, the Kkr fund does not want to join Tim as a shareholder but would like to acquire all the shares of the company. If this is not possible, the minimum threshold set for membership is 51 percent of the shares. The offer, they always explain from the fund, is bound by two factors: the Government’s opinion and one due diligence, that is an investigation to verify the potential of Tim. Kkr, as stated in a note from Tim, described this offer as “friendly”.

The Kkr investment fund sent Tim his purchase plan before the board began. The proposal had not been anticipated to Vivendi, the French company that with his own 24 percent of shares is Tim’s majority shareholder. One of Vivendi’s spokespersons commented on the affair to the press, suggesting that the French company is not at all inclined to sell: «Vivendi firmly denies having had discussions with any fund. We want to collaborate with the Italian authorities and public institutions for Tim’s long-term success ». The private equity fund Kkr & Co. LP (aka Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.) is already a shareholder of FiberCop, the company where Tim moved the last mile of the telephone network.

Vivendi, Gubitosi and Dazn

To explain the terms of Kkr’s offer for Tim was today the Corriere della Sera. The fund manages 400 billion dollars and has no offices in Italy, but it started moving from London with the FiberCop operation, managed by Alberto Signori, managing director and head of the infrastructure business for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In the Old Continent Kkr is present in the cosmetics sector with Wella, in telephony with MasMovil and in publishing through Axel Springer. He has invested in FiberCop 1.8 billion euros, but also has shares in Cmc Machinery of Città di Castello. The proposal comes while Tim’s results in the last quarter were not positive and the agreement with Dazn for Serie A did not lead to the expected results.

For these reasons, the directors in recent days have begun to ask for the summons of managers to review the strategy. Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine was planning to change executives. Probably the tear was due precisely to the movements of Kkr. The French, with theirs 24 percent equity, will not be thrilled with the offer from the New York-based operator. The fund with its diplomatic channels in recent days has also asked the Draghi government for guidance, which has not decided to give indications on the matter given that Tim is a listed company. Maximum confidentiality also from the Ministry of Economic Development, which had been asked for a comment. Palazzo Chigi still has the powers of the Golden Power to protect the network.

