Tim first in the ultra broadband. Post Covid data traffic rises by 75%

The ultra-broadband grows. In Italy, fixed lines with speeds equal to or greater than 30 Mb reached 75% of the total broadband ones, and those with performances greater than 100 Mb rose from 16.5% to 59.4% of the total. This was stated by the Agcom Communications Observatory, the latest release of 2021. The transmission capacity of the network drives data traffic, which increased, in the first 9 months of the year, by 21% compared to 2020 and 74.9% compared to to the period January-September 2019 pre-pandemic. On the fixed network, total accesses remained substantially stable compared to the previous quarter, but grew by approximately 400 thousand units on an annual basis. To make the lion’s share in terms of marketshare is Tim (in the photo the general manager Pietro Labriola) with 42.2%, followed by Vodafone with 16.5%, Fastweb with 14.9% and Wind Tre with the 14.1%. Data traffic is also driven by the progressive spread of video streaming services, estimated at just under 17% over 2020 and 64.2% compared to 2019. With regard to the mobile network, the growth in use of broadband continues: the average monthly data consumption since the beginning of the year can be estimated at around 12.3 Gb per month, up by 29.3% compared to the period June-September 2020, but it should be noted that this indicator has almost quadrupled compared to the corresponding period of 2017 , when the unitary data traffic was equal to 2.57 Gb per month. With reference to the overall lines, Tim is the market leader with 28.8%, followed by Vodafone (28.5%) and Wind Tre (24.8%) while the new entrant Iliad stands at 7.7%. As for the Internet, Agcom found that online platforms totaled 44.5 million unique monthly users. The international big names (Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft) remained stable at the top, followed by those attributable to some national publishing groups (Rcs Mediagroup, Mediaset, Italiaonline, Gedi). Among the first generalist information sites there are some national groups such as Tgcom24 (Mediaset), Corriere della Sera, La Repubblica, Fanpage (Ciaopeople), Il Messaggero. Tgcom 24 saw its users rise, growing by 2.9 million on an annual basis. In e-commerce, Amazon is at the top of the ranking while the paid video on demand sector registered 5 million more users with a total viewed of around 14 million. On the other hand, the audience of generalist TV has decreased with audience ratings down by 7.6 per cent.