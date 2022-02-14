Tim, from March 1st Calaza new CFO

Adrian Calaza will join the Tim group reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, Pietro Labriola, with effect from 1 March 2022, taking over from Giovanni Ronca in the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This was announced by Tim at the end of the Board of Directors. Calaza will also assume the role of Manager in charge of preparing Tim’s accounting documents after the filing of the Company’s 2021 draft financial statements.

Adrian Calaza worked for over twenty years in the Tim Group, holding the position of CFO in Entel Bolivia, Telecom Argentina and most recently Tim Brasil. He boasts extensive knowledge of the telecommunications sector and in particular of the Tim Group, as well as solid experience gained in complex realities, with particular regard to the management of extraordinary transactions.

INDUSTRIAL PLAN – Tim’s Board of Directors met today under the chairmanship of Salvatore Rossi for an update on the progress of the work on the industrial plan. During the meeting Pietro Labriola, CEO and General Manager of Tim, we read in a note at the end of the board which lasted over 5 hours, explained to the Board “the plan in question, which identifies different economic and development models and specific for the markets in which the group operates: large customers (public administration and large companies), consumers (SMEs, families and individuals), network infrastructures and Brazil “.

The Board, it is noted again, “was updated with particular regard to the main growth areas of the Group: large customers, an area in which Cloud, IoT and Cybersecurity services represent a driver for the development of the country’s digitization supported by the PNRR; Brazil, a high-growth area that will greatly benefit from the synergies deriving from the acquisition of Oi’s mobile assets, the launch of 5G and a strategy of continuous enhancement of the customer base through dedicated partnerships, including banking and entertainment “.

In general, Tim stresses, “the plan will identify the model for each business activity that guarantees its development in terms of innovation, profitability and value creation”.