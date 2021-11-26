Tim, Gubitosi leaves the scene. Vivendi the check, what will happen to the Kkr takeover?

Luigi Gubitosi leaves Tim. This is the result after almost 6 hours of the Board of Directors. An outcome considered by many to be taken for granted. Yesterday the manager – at the helm of the company since 2018 – had put the powers back in the hands of the Board.

It will be president Salvatore Rossi to take on the role of ad interim awaiting the appointment of the new chief executive officer. To the current CEO of Tim Brasil Pietro Labriola the position of general manager.

Vivendi, therefore, the check: the French have long been asking for a change at the top because of the results – considered unsatisfactory – brought home by Gubitosi. The downward revision of the 2021 guidance elannouncement of a new reorganization plan to prove the difficult situation at Tim’s home. AND the “flop” of the Dazn operation also worsened the situation, at least until today: there are no official numbers but the rumor according to which the level of subscriptions would be below expectations. AND to overflow the camel’s expression of interest on the part of Kkr to acquire 100% of ordinary and savings shares (the fund aims at at least 51%) brought to the table of the extraordinary board just a week ago after that 11 directors had requested the calling of an extraordinary board of directors, today, expressing concern about the performance of the accounts in view of the preparation of the 2022-2024 strategic plan whose approval is set for next February. And Kkr’s offer would have been considered by some to be the extreme “move” of Gubitosi who yesterday, in the letter to the Council, or intervened precisely on the issue judging the allegations “false and out of place”.

How will the Kkr operation end? Will it remain standing? Everything to see. Moreover in a report today Fitch analysts have negatively judged the impacts: “Based on recent examples of similar transactions in the telecommunications sector, funding structures tend to have a significant debt component that increases leverage to levels consistent with ratings in category ‘B’. “Should the transaction go ahead, we would re-evaluate Tim’s rating with probable negative implications”

Cvc Capital Partners could line up alongside Kkr. According to Bloomberg, the collaboration “would help share the financial burden for the largest leveraged buyout in Europe”. Also according to Bloomberg “the two investment companies had exploratory talks on the possibility of a joint offer”. Cvc is allegedly “studying a possible acquisition of Telecom Italia for several months”. Regarding Advent International, “which was in talks to collaborate with CVC, it put the idea aside due to the complexity of the transaction and the perceived support from the Italian government for the Kkr offer”.

On November 29, presidium of the trade unions at the Mise

The alarm of the trade unions is growing, as is discontent. Slc Cgile, Fistel Cisl and Uilcom Uil in a joint note announce that they will be in attendance at the Mise on Monday 29 November starting at 9.30, and in front of the prefectures throughout Italy “To shout the indignation at the Government’s attitude regarding the affair of the single Tlc network and the situation of strong conflict that has exploded again in the Tim Group. Obviously, the choices of the “Government of the best” are being paid for, which has abandoned the prospect of relaunching a model participated by the State, that of the August 2020 memorandum, to the advantage of the model of the many small networks where the State gives money to individuals , loses any kind of sovereignty over a strategic asset such as the network and aggravates the country’s technological lag. All of this is not good for us! Whoever is deciding not to decide will take responsibility for the infrastructural retreat of the country and, above all, for the thousands of redundancies in the sector that these choices will inevitably produce “.

