Business

Tim, Gubitosi ready to step back to speed up decision on Kkr From Reuters

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read


© Reuters. Tim logo projected on some buildings in the Eur district in Rome. 9 April 2016 REUTERS / Alessandro Bianchi / File Photo

by Elvira Pollina and Agnieszka Flak

ROME (Reuters) – The CEO of Telecom Italia (MI :), Luigi Gubitosi, told the board that he is ready to step aside if this will help speed up a decision on a proposed acquisition by US private equity group KKR, according to some sources.

KKR made an offer of 10.8 billion euros (12 billion dollars) while Vivendi (PA :), the main shareholder, has asked for a change at the helm of the largest Italian telecommunications company.

Gubitosi said in a letter sent to the board yesterday that now is the time to act, appoint consultants and make a decision on KKR’s offer, sources told Reuters, confirming an anticipation from Ansa.

“Delaying attitudes on the part of the Board, which can be interpreted as aimed at defending the interests of certain shareholders, are to be avoided and would be such as to generate significant responsibilities on the company’s bodies”, says Gubitosi in the letter.

“Technically we could be ready to set up a data room in 48/72 hours,” he adds, referring to the practice of giving access to a company’s books to conduct due diligence during a potential offer.

Gubitosi’s comments came as TIM’s auditors and risk committee scrutinized the group’s financial health after two profit warnings since July that reinforced Vivendi’s change request.

The French shareholder did not comment.

(in the editorial office in Rome Stefano Bernabei)

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

better than the father? Here is who “drags” into investment – Libero Quotidiano

2 weeks ago

but for some there is the bonus

4 weeks ago

Italian post office, new hires in Ancona: there are 13 in total

3 weeks ago

Amazon and Apple fined 200 million by the Antitrust: “They limited retailers’ access to the platform”. The reply: “We will appeal”

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button