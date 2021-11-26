Tim, Gubitosi ready to step back to speed up decision on Kkr From Reuters



by Elvira Pollina and Agnieszka Flak

ROME (Reuters) – The CEO of Telecom Italia (MI :), Luigi Gubitosi, told the board that he is ready to step aside if this will help speed up a decision on a proposed acquisition by US private equity group KKR, according to some sources.

KKR made an offer of 10.8 billion euros (12 billion dollars) while Vivendi (PA :), the main shareholder, has asked for a change at the helm of the largest Italian telecommunications company.

Gubitosi said in a letter sent to the board yesterday that now is the time to act, appoint consultants and make a decision on KKR’s offer, sources told Reuters, confirming an anticipation from Ansa.

“Delaying attitudes on the part of the Board, which can be interpreted as aimed at defending the interests of certain shareholders, are to be avoided and would be such as to generate significant responsibilities on the company’s bodies”, says Gubitosi in the letter.

“Technically we could be ready to set up a data room in 48/72 hours,” he adds, referring to the practice of giving access to a company’s books to conduct due diligence during a potential offer.

Gubitosi’s comments came as TIM’s auditors and risk committee scrutinized the group’s financial health after two profit warnings since July that reinforced Vivendi’s change request.

The French shareholder did not comment.

