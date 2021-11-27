Tim: Gubitosi steps aside, Labriola is the new CEO – Economics

Tim’s CEO Luigi Gubitosi takes the step back that he had announced, does not resign but puts the powers back to the board. Pietro Labriola is “the new general manager of the company”, Tim confirms in a note. “The director Luigi Gubitosi resigns the powers of Chief Executive Officer and leaves the office of General Manager” and thus “the Board of Directors starts the activities for the examination of the non-binding expression of interest of KKR”.

Tim’s board of directors took note of Luigi Gubitosi’s remission of his proxies and revoked him from the positions of CEO and General Manager of the Company by proceeding with a reorganization of the governance. “Gubitosi remains a director. At the proposal of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, in application of the company’s succession plan”, the statement specifies, Pietro Labriola has been appointed general manager, who will maintain the position of CEO of the subsidiary Tim in Brazil. “At the same time, the chairman Salvatore Rossi was assigned responsibilities and powers relating to Partnership & Alliances, Institutional Communications, Sustainability Projects & Sponsorship, Public Affairs, as well as the responsibility for managing Tim’s assets and activities of strategic importance for the defense and national security “. The new top management structure of the company “immediately guarantees, in the interest of all stakeholders, the full operations of the group. It also ensures, in such an articulated phase, a cohesive, firm and determined guide in the full exploitation of the operational capabilities of the company and market positioning, respecting the role of all shareholders and other stakeholders involved “explains the company. Meanwhile, the board continues to look for a successor, assisted by the advisor Spencer Stuart to “define a stable and lasting medium-term executive leadership of the company, which takes into account the evolution of Tim’s overall corporate structure and the related perimeter of activity” . “This appointment shows once again the value of the company’s management and the ability to enhance skills, merit and innovation” commented Rossi about the internal choice. The board then appointed Paola Sapienza, Lead Independent Director.