Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber do it again

Two of the world’s best-known Canadian icons, Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons, have joined forces again, this time to launch a new French vanilla cold brew coffee.

The “Biebs Brew”, which will be offered at all participating Tim Hortons in Canada and the United States, is cold brewed coffee for 16 hours, before being enhanced with a creamy French vanilla flavor, a retailer Canadian coffee chain.

In addition, Tim Hortons took the opportunity to bring back Timbiebs, chocolate and white fudge flavored Timbits, sour cream and chocolate chips and birthday cake waffle developed in collaboration with the international star, which were lingered on Tim Hortons shelves for a while, alongside classic donut flavors.





TIM HORTONS / CNW GROUP

“We couldn’t stop at the Timbiebs; we also needed a Biebs Brew. Collaborating with Tim Hortons has always been one of my dreams. Tim Hortons has been part of my life since I was a child, and has always been close to my heart,” the singer laughed in a statement announcing the launch of “Biebs Brew.”

For its part, the chain has bluntly admitted that it is overwhelmed by the success of the first partnership with Justin Bieber.

“Timbiebs has been a huge success, truly beyond all of our expectations! What made it so great was the authenticity of the partnership,” said Hope Bagozzi, Director of Marketing at Tim Hortons.





TIM HORTONS / CNW GROUP

In addition to coffee and donuts, Tim Hortons will offer merchandise, including stainless steel “Biebs Brew” cups, but also toques, fanny packs and reusable bags.