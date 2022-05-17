Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber Set to Launch Biebs Brew E! News UK

A match made in marketing heaven between Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber is back with a new French vanilla flavored chilled coffee.

Biebs Brew is the pop star’s interpretation of the coffee chain’s cold brew coffee launched last year.

Tim Hortons said the drink was inspired by his “slight sweet tooth” and his “love for the delicious vanilla flavor notes in his coffee.”

The coffee is cold brewed for 16 hours to enhance flavor, while French vanilla syrup gives it a sweet and creamy taste, the company said.

Biebs Brew will be released next month alongside a limited edition stainless steel tumbler co-created by the Canadian artist.

“Every brand under the sun is doing these celebrity collaborations now,” said Avni Shah, assistant professor of marketing at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management.

“It becomes much more efficient and productive than traditional advertising.”

She pointed out that the singer has 236 million followers on Instagram, compared to Tim Hortons’ 456,000 followers.

“With just one message, it reaches millions of people,” Shah said. “It’s so much more productive than advertising on a billboard.”

The latest product collaboration comes after the runaway success of the first phase of the celebrity endorsement deal last November.

Around this time, Tim Hortons introduced new, limited-time flavors of bite-sized Timbits donuts, nicknamed Timbiebs, and co-branded products.

The items – a tote bag, a beanie and a fanny pack – sold out quickly and appeared online with dealers asking for thousands of dollars.

“We had lines outside restaurants,” said Hope Bagozzi, director of marketing at Tim Hortons. “Children were going to school at lunchtime and were lined up around the building.”

The fact that Timbiebs products were only available for a limited time increased the buzz, Shah said.

“It created a sense of scarcity and stimulated demand,” she said. “It also helped generate word of mouth advertising online.”

Meanwhile, the restaurant’s loyalty program, Timbiebs Rewards, provides the company’s data on customers who have purchased Timbiebs and accompanying merchandise.

Although the collaboration was “overpriced with a younger guest,” customers of all ages bought Timbiebs products, Bagozzi said.

Marketing experts say part of the benefit of teaming up with Bieber is appealing to a younger demographic.

Jose Cil, CEO of Tim Hortons parent company, Restaurant Brands International, said earlier this month that the first part of the collaboration has exceeded company expectations.

The revival of the celebrity endorsement deal is expected to boost sales of the restaurant’s cold brew, which Tim Hortons launched in 2021.

At the time, the company said customers could enjoy the drink in a variety of ways, including with “a smooth, velvety vanilla creme.” It’s unclear how this flavor is different from the new French Vanilla Biebs Brew.

The partnership between Tim Hortons and Bieber aligns with the Canadian singer’s frequent social media posts about the restaurant.

The artist from Stratford, Ont., shared messages a decade ago about Tim Hortons going missing while traveling outside of Canada.

“Doing a collaboration with Tim Hortons has always been a dream of mine,” Justin Bieber said in a statement. “I grew up with Tim Hortons and it’s always been close to my heart.”

He added: “We couldn’t stop at Timbiebs, we needed a Biebs Brew too.”

Successful brand collaborations involve a celebrity who already has an interest in the brand, which gives the partnership an authentic feel, Shah said.

“It works because Justin Bieber is a Canadian who played hockey and grew up with Tim Hortons,” she said. “If he teamed up with Dunkin’ Donuts, it just wouldn’t be the same.”

Biebs Brew will be available at Tims restaurants across Canada and the United States on June 6. The stainless steel cups will only be available in Canada.

The company is also bringing back Timbiebs Timbits in white chocolate fudge, sour cream chocolate chips and birthday cake waffles for a limited time.



This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 17, 2022.