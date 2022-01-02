Sports

Tim Howard, former partner of Lukaku: “Monday summit with Chelsea”

Tim Howard, now NBC commentator, said he received a message from the Belgian striker announcing the summit. Tuchel before the match against Liverpool explains the exclusion of the Belgian

Tim Howard, former goalkeeper who played with Romelu Lukaku at Everton, from 2013 to 2016, now columnist for Nbc in the United States, during a television broadcast said he had received a message from the former Inter striker.

the message

“He wrote to me and told me there will be another summit on Monday.” I can tell you more later. Now the situation is too hot, “” said Howard, who also said he “disagrees” with Tuchel’s decision to exclude Lukaku from the game with Liverpool. But before the match, the coach explained the reasons for the exclusion to Sky Sport Uk: “The thing has become too big, too noisy, so close to the match. So I decided to protect the preparation for the match. Obviously we have some. we talked about it, we talked about it twice, I talked to the protagonists, of course, but then we had to understand that it was too close to the match. We postponed the decision on what to do, but while we postpone we have to protect the preparation of the match “.

January 2, 2021

