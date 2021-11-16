TIM, hypothesis on the revision of the agreement with DAZN on the table today

Tim’s risk committee, nomination committee and board of statutory auditors. These are the appointments, already scheduled for today, of the tlc group, as reported by Radiocor. According to some sources, the board of statutory auditors will also deal with the issue of the fallout from the contract with Dazn for watching football in streaming. On this issue, the numbers presented to the board of directors during the quarterly report did not particularly satisfy Tim’s first shareholder, Vivendi.

The bodies will also deal with a possible revision of the contract with Dazn for the broadcasting of Serie A football. An agreement that up to now has not brought the desired results even following the Antitrust decision to ban the combined sale of football and optical fiber products, however committing Tim to pay a guaranteed minimum.

As explained by the Messenger, Tim’s choice would be to intervene with a variation to make the agreement more profitable for the telco. There are various hypotheses: revenue share, that is, the share of revenues that would remain in the hands of Tim, or a remodeling of the billion in investments expected in the three-year period.

In recent days, two French directors and three other independent directors have requested and obtained the calling of an extraordinary board from Tim to clarify the strategies and the new organization envisaged for the group.

The meeting, which was held last Thursday, ended after various discussions, without twists and with the communication to the market to go ahead with the preparation of the industrial plan and, as reported by Radiocor, with greater sharing of the same. . Sources close to the media company, on the outcome of the extraordinary board, however, stressed that dissatisfaction has grown and, according to them, “a clear vision in managing problems” is lacking.