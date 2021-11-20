Tim industrial plan, new extraordinary board of directors on November 26th. The unions ask for a meeting with Giorgetti: “40 thousand jobs at risk”

“Today’s press reports about Tim leave no room for any further delay. The umpteenth sinking of the former monopolist is emerging. A company that had based its industrial relaunch plan on an infrastructural project shared by the government now sees everything being called into question due to the sudden and to date far from clear change in the executive’s approach. Tim’s job stability is at stake with the risk of thousands of redundancies and the stability of the entire Tlc sector ». Tim’s unions write this to the Minister of Development Giorgetti, asking for an urgent meeting.

Meanwhile, a new extraordinary Board of Tim’s has been called for next November 26th. The meeting is defined “in continuity” with the one that took place last November 11 and was requested in particular by the Vivendi councilors, dissatisfied with the results of the management of Ad Gubitosi, with a letter to the president Salvatore Rossi. At the center of the summit “the point on the strategies and organization of the company”. In the first meeting ten days ago, a note released by the company explained, Tim’s board of directors examined “the difficult market environment and the challenges facing the company in terms of strategy, corporate performance and organization, also in view of the preparation of the 2022-2024 Strategic Plan “.

Unions worried, it was said. “If Tim’s business plan is blown, 40 thousand jobs are at risk,” explained the secretary general of the SLC CGIL Communication Union, Fabrizio Solari to the AdnKronos agency. “The forced choice for Tim’s future – says Solari – was within an industrial policy choice that the past government had somehow endorsed – with letters of intent between Cdp, Tim and Open Fiber in August 2020 – and therefore, from then on, the company had prepared itself for a solution that had been identified and which corresponded to two main parameters: that of responding to a program of the country, i.e. equipping ourselves with a new generation network capable of satisfying all the needs of the country, and find accommodation also from an industrial point of view for Tim’s 40,000 employees. What happens now? ».