TIM is about to eliminate it permanently: it changes everything for users. The communication giant is ready to introduce a discussed novelty

The continuous updating of technologies leads to a modernization of networks and devices. Consumers must keep up with the times in order not to be excluded.

Unfortunately, or fortunately, technological progress never stops. Continuous advances from a technological point of view lead to having to change devices of all users. Many love to stay up to date and in step with the times, while others live badly this obligation dictated by consumerism. The smartphone are the emblem of this discourse, with new releases every year and offers that continue to follow one another. Those who are left behind, however, will now have to adapt by force. We are referring to the TIM’s choice to remove support for the 3G network. This will force everyone to have to change their SIM card (if not new generation).

As already communicated for some time, the Italian communication giant has decided to invest heavily in 4G and 5G network, deciding to abandon the old format. The definitive termination of 3G will take place in April and by that date it will be necessary to adapt. The internet connection will no longer be available for those who still have the old card and therefore will no longer be able to use their phone with this operator.

TIM is about to permanently remove the 3G network: what users must do

For all, TIM has prepared a road map that it intends to undertake in order to permanently switch off 3G, explaining everything in detail on its website. There are all the dates of shutdown of the 3G network throughout Italy. In addition, they have informed users that they will let them know when they should have replaced the SIM or the device.

By accessing the site of the former Telecom Italia, you can access the dedicated page where you can choose our Region and our city and understand the situation. Also, by downloading a PDF where all the various municipalities are listed, we will know the exact indication in which the shutdown of the old network will take place. In addition, TIM reiterated that should there be any news on the subject, all users involved will be notified directly.

READ ALSO >>> Vodafone, the latest offer is really absurd: prices never seen before

READ ALSO >>> Iliad, permanently delete these offers: twist!

Another important aspect is that relating to the owners of SIM card with less than 128k, to which the company has sent a specific SMS. The text indicates the need to replace the card in order to continue browsing and also to make calls. To make the change, users will need to pay 15 euros for a new card, whose residual credit will obviously be refunded within a maximum of one working day.