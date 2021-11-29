TIM-KKR / Because the operation will be successful and it will be a bargain for Italy

As it is known, a week ago the American infrastructure fund Kkr presented an offer proposal for the purchase of Tim. At the news, the reaction of the stock on the stock exchange was very good (+ 30%) while the relative majority shareholder, Vivendi (23.9% of the shares), judged the supply of the Americans insufficient.

For its part, the Government – through the holder of the Mef Daniele Franco – issued a note in which there was a certain appreciation, confirmed this week by Premier Mario Draghi, and the desire not to hinder the operation: in good essentially, the executive took note of an offer that came from a “qualified investor”. Then the note pointed out that Tim is the company that holds the most significant part of the country’s telecommunications infrastructure, and that consequently the Government will carefully evaluate the situation also on the basis of its prerogatives (Golden Power).

The news came as a bolt from the blue. Furthermore, Kkr is an interlocutor with some significant peculiarities: he is American, he has over 400 billion under management (about a quarter of our GDP), he is already present in the FiberCop share package together with Tim and Fastweb. We certainly know that Tim needs an injection of money, the situation is really critical. Debt is estimated at around 21 billion and gross margins around 7. After the offer of KKR, the stock recorded a significant jump, but at the end of October it was worth 0.32 euros. Let’s consider that in 2015, when Vivendi became the majority shareholder by acquiring 23.9%, the stock was quoted at 1.08 euros. When the Italian government decided to sell Tim in 1997, the Spanish government sold Telefónica in the same period. At the time Tim was worth 30% more than Telefónica, today it is worth half it. This tells us what negative performance the company has become the protagonist of.

It is not easy to predict how the operation will end, there are in fact some unknowns, but Draghi does not seem extraneous to this situation. The feeling is that the operation will evolve. In any case, it is an evolution that can present positive characteristics for the national interest. The company is in serious trouble and needs a restart. Hence, a qualified investor who comes up with an offer is welcome. The real point, however, is that the Government – precisely through the special power of the golden power to which it has already resorted to on other occasions – can determine an important balance.

From this point of view, it is interesting to note that the same fund, when it presented the offer, subordinated it to the approval of the Italian government. Of course, in Kkr they know that golden power exists; the point is another, in Kkr they know that with the Italian government they will have to negotiate some essential conditions. We keep in mind that we are talking about one of the infrastructures on which the investments of the NRP are based.

So how can the situation evolve? Meanwhile, as we learned on Friday evening following the board of directors of Tim, Luigi Gubitosi remitted the proxies, as Vivendi wanted. Pietro Labriola is the new General Manager. He is a man rather appreciated by Vivendi and a manager capable of developing business (Tim Brasil). Vivendi got what she wanted and Kkr will review his offer so that Vincent Bolloré will give his consent. Secondly, the government could bring the network home or strengthen the presence of CDP in the share package.

In any case, this is not a sufficient adjustment to give a recovery perspective to a company one step away from default. Tim needs an industrial breakthrough before a business one. There will be some further development, particularly at the top. Vittorio Colao, who is not particularly shining in his role as Minister of Technological Innovation, could find his natural role again since he was an excellent guide for Vodafone. Furthermore, yesterday we learned of the possible alternation of President Salvatore Rossi with an old acquaintance of the world of Tlc such as Massimo Sarmi, President of FiberCop and Asstel. To support the candidacy is the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti. However, it is not excluded that in the continuation of the operation a player in the sector will be discovered.

