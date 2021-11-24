Tim-Kkr, the role of CDP in the network game (and the key one of optical fiber) – Corriere.it

So far it has remained in the background of the events that are overwhelming Tim. But when it comes to the network, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, with 60% of Open Fiber and 10% of Tim’s capital in hand, represents a crucial junction of the operation that could lead to the reorganization of the telephone group. The CDP is waiting to see Kkr’s formal proposal. For now he is moving with great caution, given the simultaneous presence in Tim and in Open Fiber, both engaged in the construction of the fiber optic network and long-time candidates to join forces. The new CEO Dario Scannapieco is refining the new strategic plan of CDP, which will be presented tomorrow. There will be a part dedicated to telecommunications, to the development of Open Fiber, but Scannapieco will obviously take into account much more in its strategy.

From Open Fiber to FiberCop The Open Fiber plan was necessarily born stand alone and it will be important to understand from the setting of the Cdp strategy if there is room for other developments. It is possible that with the noise that the Kkr maneuver is creating and the internal disagreements in Tim’s council, the marriage between fiber optic networks could become topical again to secure the telephone network, over which the government has powers. of Golden Power, which in view of the operation with the American fund will be strengthened with the creation of a supercommittee of ministers and experts. More than an observer convinced that the road is marked. That if the government has decided to create a task force on the net, things will not stay as they are today. Tim’s network could then eventually be severed from the phone group. A part already, that contributed to FiberCop, of which Kkr is also a shareholder. But the primary one remains, which goes from the central to the cabinets on the street. In such an eventuality, the CDP would have a central role and Open Fiber could become the vehicle to put the networks together.



The turning point In early December, Enel, Cdp and Macquarie are expected to sign the transfer of the shares and at the same time appoint the new board of the fiber company, which will then have to approve the strategic plan on which the general manager Mario Rossetti is working. Through Open Fiber, the CDP will participate in all Pnrr tenders dedicated to fiber, which will allocate € 6.3 billion to bring the ultra-fast network to areas where it is not there. But the Open Fiber plan covers all of Italy. And the banks have made available over 7 billion euros for project finance and another 2 billion of credit lines. For the Cassa, therefore, on the Open Fiber side the commitment confirmed and only the imprimatur of the board is missing to kick off the turning point. For Tim, on the other hand, the path is still long. But started.

