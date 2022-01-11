Business

Tim, Labriola on pole: the circle on appointments tightens, on January 21 extraordinary board

The circle is tightening on the appointments of Tim’s new top management, in particular on the new CEO. As expected the company has convened an extraordinary board of directors before the one scheduled for January 26, in which the preliminary examination of the financial statements will be on the agenda. The appointment is set for Friday 21 January, a non-random choice considering the closing of the stock exchanges over the weekend.

Another informal meeting has been called for January 18 to take stock of the progress of the business plan to which the general manager Pietro Labriola. And it is precisely on Labriola that the spotlight is focused: except for twists and turns, the CEO of Tim Brasil will take over the reins of the company with the role of CEO. The manager is the number one choice of Vivendi, Tim’s largest shareholder with 23.75%. All this despite Spencer Stuart has been entrusted with the “hunt” for alternative names: several are those that are circulating in these hours, starting from the numbers one of the competitors including the CEO of Fastweb Alberto Calcagno, considering among other things that the company has a role as shareholder in Fibercop alongside Tim and the American fund Kkr. But these are unrealistic indiscretions.

Instead, it will be up to Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, shareholder with 9.81%, to choose the president. At the moment the only name that circulates with insistence is that of Massimo Sarmi, current president of Fibercop as well as of Asstel, the national association of Tlc. But the appointment of the president in a short time may not materialize: the current president Salvatore Rossi is given out but it is not certain that the relay is immediate.

In the meantime, the examination of the Kkr dossier continues. According to what is learned the American fund would have no intention of giving up the takeover bid and would indeed be looking for other banks to strengthen its offer starting from large credit institutions – the fund would have knocked on the doors of Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo. The hypothesis of a is the indiscretion of the last hour involvement in the match of the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia Pif who has a direct link with the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman accused by the CIA of being the instigator of the murder of journalist Jamal Kashoggi.

The meeting between the trade unions and the general manager of Tim Pietro Labriola scheduled for tomorrow, January 12, has been postponed after the 21st.

On the part of the government there is an absolute focus on the network, technology and work“Said the Undersecretary of Mise, Anna Ascani, asked about the Unica Network project, during an event organized by Pwc Italia. “The Tim story, which is still ongoing, is not irrelevant from this point of view. The government is making all the investments to make sure that this network really reaches everywhere, because the digitalization of companies can be pushed with all the incentives in the world but, if the very high capacity band does not arrive, it is a bit complicated. have truly digitized businesses “.

