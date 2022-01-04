Tim, Labriola prepares his separate network plan to reject Kkr (La Repubblica)

The Republic once again places great emphasis on the substitution of Telecom Italia TIM. According to what Sara Bennewitz wrote in the newspaper, the plan being studied by the general manager Pietro Labriola would aim to separate the activities of the telephone giant, in order to “bring out the value of the individual parts, and make it an indigestible bite to climb”. The reference is of course to the moves of the Kkr fund. Specifically, the manager would intend to proceed with the separation of some activities (such as the cloud) and the unbundling of the network infrastructure.

Piero Labriola’s aim is therefore to demonstrate the value of the company to investors. The indicative price of € 0.505 proposed by the New York fund for the purchase of Telecom Italia TIM is considered insufficient. So, if a binding takeover bid arrives from Kkr, Vivendi would be ready to respond, perhaps with the support of Cvc, a private equity or infrastructure fund, such as Macquarie.

As for the times, Sara Bennewitz specifies, several financial sources would consider the start of the game unlikely until after the election of the next President of the Republic.