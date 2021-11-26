Tim: Labriola’s candidacy as CEO is strengthened

Listen to the audio version of the article

The meeting of Tim’s board began shortly before 4 pm on November 26 and, among other points, I will discuss the expression of interest advanced by Kkr for 100% of Tim. Also to allow a more serene evaluation of the proposal of the Luigi Gubitosi fund, CEO of the group, with a letter he informed the board that he is ready to make the proxies available. The discussion is expected on the strategies and the reorganization of the company, the revenue prospects, also following the outcome of yesterday’s trade union council, and in the light of the performance of the football offer.

Should the backward step of the current CEO Luigi Gubitosi materialize, according to various sources, the candidacy of Pietro Labriola, current CEO of Tim Brasil, is strengthened as his successor.

Obviously; the possible entry of Labriola, whose name has been circulating among the possible candidates for weeks, is conditional, unless other solutions are found, on the step backwards of one of the 15 directors of Telecom Italia to allow the co-option of the manager.

Labriola, thanks to the results obtained in Brazil, according to various sources, is appreciated across the board. On Thursday 25 November Gubitosi, with a letter to the board, made his proxies available, also in order to allow a peaceful evaluation of the proposal of the Kkr fund.

Fitch: with sale to Kkr negative consequences on the rating

The potential acquisition of Tim by Kkr, if carried out by increasing the company’s financial leverage, could have negative consequences on the group’s rating which is currently BB + with a stable outlook. This is what Fitch experts write in a report published today. “Based on recent examples of similar transactions in the telecommunications sector – the report reads – financing structures tend to have a significant debt component that increases leverage to levels consistent with the ratings in category ‘B’. “If the transaction goes ahead – continues the press release – we would re-evaluate Tim’s rating with probable negative implications”.