Tim, leaves (also) the head of Communications Simone Cantagallo

Another highlight of the former Ad Luigi Gubitosi’s team leaves Tim: it’s about Simone Cantagallo, head of the Group’s institutional communication since January 2019. The interim was entrusted to Enrica Danese, Head of Sustainability Projects & Digital Communication.

Cantagallo until December 2018 held the position of Director of Communication and Responsible Gaming of Igt-Lottomatica. Previously he was Head of External Relations of Banca Lombarda e Piemontese (which later became Ubi Banca) and Head of Alitalia’s Csr and Media Relations, after starting his professional career at the Enel press office. Graduated in Political Science with a Master in Community Studies, he carried out research activities in Italy and France at the Gemdev – University of Paris.

The reorganization is therefore moving forward following the appointment as general manager of Pietro Labriola, also CEO of Tim Brasil. President Salvatore Rossi has been entrusted with strategic powers pending the transfer of the position of CEO to Labriola.



In fact, Cantagallo’s departure from the scene follows those of Carlo Nardello, Business Development & Transformation Officer – the new Chief Strategy & Business Development Office function is entrusted ad interim Claudio Ongaro -, of the Cto Nicola Grassi, the Chief Technology & Operations Officer function merges into the new Chief Network function, Operations & Wholesale Office is entrusted to Stefano Siragusa, and of Luciano Sale, Director of Human Resources, Organization & Real Estate, the interim of the Management is entrusted to Giovanna Beauty, Tim’s current Head of Human Resources, Business Partner & Labor Cost Planning.

They have also been established the Chief Consumer, Small & Medium Market Office function entrusted ad interim to Pietro Labriola, the Chief Enterprise Market Office function entrusted to Massimo Mancinie the Brand Strategy & Commercial Communication function entrusted ad interim to Sandra Aitala.

The Procurement function is entrusted ad interim to Simone De Rose, while Paolo Chiriotti, reporting directly to the General Manager, is the reference for the management of business transformation projects.

Regarding the next steps, if the former CEO of Tim, Luigi Gubitosi, does not take a step back, Vivendi will inevitably have to renounce one of his directors to make room for Pietro Labriola candidate to take up the position of chief executive officer. This is the game at stake in view of the board of directors of 17 December during which an initial evaluation of the Kkr dossier could be presented on the advisors’ table.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED