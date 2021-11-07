TIM Magnificent Experimentation: info and cities covered with FTTH XGS-PON Fiber up to 10 Gbps – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

From 25 October 2021 TIM has renewed its portfolio of fixed network offers, launching the new one in particular TIM Magnificent, the offer experimental in technology XGS-PON on FTTH fiber network that can be activated in some cities with speed up to 10 Gbps, which is in fact the flagship promo of the operator as well as the most advertised.



TIM had previously marketed the experimental offer called TIM Super 10 Gigabit, which, however, did not have some additional services that are instead present in the new TIM Magnifica.

In any case, even with TIM Magnificent the operator is continuing to to experiment there XGS-PON technology, which allows you to surf the FTTH fiber network up to 10 Gbps even in symmetrical mode, that is, both in download and upload.

The new fixed network offer TIM Magnificent experimentation it is therefore that more publicized by TIM at this time, both with the commercials on TV than on official website (here is the direct link), from which you can request a free contact to activate the offer, as well as in TIM stores or through 187.

THEn TV the commercial of TIM Magnifica

After the 5-second teaser launched on October 25, 2021, the The full ad is on TV from October 28, 2021, always with the symbol that characterizes the advertising campaign of the TIM Magnifica offer, namely the diamond.

As already anticipated by MondoMobileWeb, the complete commercial announces that “Magnifica is born” and is characterized by the usual soundtrack “This is TIM” by Mina to present the “Fiber 10 times faster”, in which the main characteristics (“Powerful, stable, safe”), the new technological services called TS + and dedicated assistance, concluding with the claim “Simply Magnificent”.

The campaign is still currently on air on major national broadcasters in 20-second formats, on digital channels with videostrategy and on social networks.

The creative direction of the commercial is curated by Sandra Aitala (TIM), directed by Ludovico Galletti. The production company is Cattleya, the DoP is Alessandro Pavoni, while the post production is carried out by Frame by Frame. The agency is Havas Milan.

The cities currently covered by TIM Magnifica Experimentation

At the moment it is possible to activate TIM Magnifica Experimentation in a total of 11 cities, only in FTTH Fiber technology on power plants covered with XGS-PON technology in Taranto, Brindisi, Milan, Turin, Rome, Naples, Bologna, Florence, Trieste, Cagliari and Trento, precisely only in those where the asymmetrical speed profile from 10 Gbps in download and 2 Gbps in upload and then only on determined civics.

Experimentation with this speed profile is therefore available only in some areas of the cities involved, as it is present only in the following TIM exchanges, OLT offices:

Bozzano (BRINITAC), Brindisi Center (BRINITAE) And toasts (BRINITAG), in the city of toasts ;

(BRINITAC), (BRINITAE) And (BRINITAG), in the city of ; Italy (TARAITAE), South (TARAITAF), Taranto Center (TARAITAH) And Taranto (TARAITAJ), in the city of Taranto ;

(TARAITAE), (TARAITAF), (TARAITAH) And (TARAITAJ), in the city of ; Nomentana (ROMAITGA) in the city of Rome ;

(ROMAITGA) in the city of ; Turin Cavoretto (TORIITBF) in the city of Turin ;

(TORIITBF) in the city of ; Milan S. Babila (MILAITAY) in the city of Milan ;

(MILAITAY) in the city of ; S. Giovanni a Teduccio (NAPOITBR) in the city of Naples ;

(NAPOITBR) in the city of ; Rovezzano (FIREITBV) in the city of Florence ;

(FIREITBV) in the city of ; Bologna Chiesanuova (BOLOITBJ) in the city of Bologna ;

(BOLOITBJ) in the city of ; Trieste (TRIEITAN) in the city of Trieste ;

(TRIEITAN) in the city of ; Cagliari CEP (CAGLITBU), Centr. Aosta (CAGLITAR) And Top (CAGLITAQ) in the city of Cagliari ;

(CAGLITBU), (CAGLITAR) And (CAGLITAQ) in the city of ; Trento (TRENITAR), in the city of Trento.

According to TIM reports on the dedicated page of its website, to make the most of the XGS-PON Fiber connection, it is necessary to use a latest generation PC which, in the absence of a native 10 Gigabit electrical interface, has a USB-C port. to connect the Thunderbolt 3 – Ethernet 10 Gbps electrical adapter, using a Cat 5e (length 1.5m) or Cat 6 LAN cable. The adapter is not included in the modem and is not sold by TIM.

Costs, XGS-PON modem and services included

In detail, TIM Magnificent experimentation provides a ad hoc testing contract and allows you to activate only one new line in FTTH Fiber in XGS-PON technology with speed up to 10 Gbps in download and up to 2 Gbps in upload, And pay-as-you-go calls to national fixed and mobile numbers (19 euro cents for connection fee and 19 euro cents per minute with 60-second advance increments).

TIM Magnifica Experimentation has a cost of 49.90 euros per month (with domiciliation, otherwise 54.90 euros per month) and in addition the TIM XGS-PON modem, which is equipped with Integrated ONT.

The site shows the main features of the TIM XGS-PON modem, including the presence of: 10 Gbps optical connector; FXS ports for telephone connection; Gigabit Ethernet ports, 10 Gbps Ethernet port convertible into WAN for Wholesale scenarios; 1 USB 3.0 port and 1 USB 2.0 port; Wi-Fi 6 4 × 4 in both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies.

With TIM Magnfica Experimentation the technological solutions called TIM TS + (Wi-Fi 6 certified throughout the house, Safe Web Plus also extended to family SIMs and the new WiFi Plus option, which will only be available later), the new assistance services TIM Quality Care and TIM Prima Classe and finally also Magnificent Backup, which allows you to surf the 4G network immediately through a Unlimited SIM and a 4G router.

For TIM Magnifica Experimentation there is no cost for activation, deactivation, termination, transfer to another offer or to another operator.

The costs of producing and sending a paper invoice will be equal to 3 euros and will be charged from the second invoice.

The customer can exercise the right to reconsider from experimentation, if the contract was concluded remotely, within 14 days from the date of delivery of the modem.

In the event of a KO in the activation phase, the purchase must be canceled and a new “non-experimental” order in FTTC technology must be placed.

Trial expiration and what happens next

The TIM Magnifica Experimentation offer can be activated until January 30, 2022, unless the threshold of 3000 customers before the maximum date of accession.

The experiment itself, on the other hand, will last until February 27, 2022, except for any extensions or early closures that will be communicated to customers.

Furthermore, at the end of the trial period (February 27, 2022, except for possible extension by TIM) with the profile TIM Magnificent the customer will be able to continue to take advantage of the offer at the same economic conditions and characteristics as subscribed, unless canceled by the customer.

In the event that the customer chooses instead to activate a different TIM offer or to switch to another operator, the telephone line activated during the experimentation will be terminated and the customer will no longer be able to use the numbering associated with it or the related services, for which there is no continuity.

In the event of failure to return the dedicated modem within 30 days of the request for termination of the offer or the expiry of the trial period, the exercise of the purchase option will be considered and, therefore, the amount of 99 euros will be charged on the TIM invoice. .

How Magnifica Backup works

As for the dedicated service called Magnificent Backup, this therefore allows TIM Magnifica customers to receive a SIM TIM that allows you to navigate, waiting for the installation of the fixed line or in case of malfunction, with Unlimited Giga on 4G network up to 150 Mbps in download and 75 Mbps in upload with a 4G Plus Wi-Fi modem on free loan.

A total of 39 TIM stores in the 11 cities involved from the XGS-PON experimentation, enabled to deliver the Magnifica Backup SIM to the customer who subscribes to TIM Magnifica.

Magnifica Backup can only be activated by landline customers who have or have activated the TIM Magnifica offer during the promotional period, and the SIM is activated on the same tax code as the landline. The SIM can only be used with the mobile modem provided for backup.

In case of deactivation of TIM Magnifica on the fixed line, the offer Magnifica Backup activated on the mobile line is terminated and the 4G modem provided must be returned to TIM no later than 30 days from the termination.

Details on TIM TS + and WiFi Plus

With the so-called technological solution TIM TS + included in TIM Magnifica Experimentation you will get the home Wi-Fi certification by TIM technicians, with the possibility of installing up to 3 Wi-Fi Mesh repeaters, the option Safe Web Plus to protect navigation and also the new service called WiFi Plus, for the optimization of navigation performance.

As for the Wi-Fi certification, it should be noted that if the measurement cannot be completed, or in case of suboptimal results, TIM Magnifica will not be activated and the Premium offer will be activated. In the event of the offered deactivation, the repeaters must be returned to TIM.

With TIM Magnifica the new service WiFi Plus is not available immediately, but it will only be included later.

The service in question provides automatic optimization of some configuration parameters of the Wi-Fi network (e.g. channel, frequency), configured in the compatible modem, via constant monitoring of performance parameters (such as signal level, interference, baud rate) also via restarting the modem, by customer or remotely, if necessary.

WiFi Plus also includes sending information messages via the TIM Modem app to notify the customer of actions or suggestions aimed at improving the performance of their network (for example reports of devices with high bandwidth consumption for which a connection via LAN cable is suggested, use of a repeater to amplify the signal level, shifting of devices at a more favorable position, etc.).

With Magnifica including TIM Prima Classe

TIM First Class consists in priority access to a dedicated assistance team on 187 from 08:00 to 20:00 and, through appointment customized to be requested from 187, in TIM shops (they should be enabled over 800 shops).

TIM Prima Classe is currently included at no additional cost exclusively for those who subscribe to the offer TIM Magnificent experimentation.

TIM Quality Care

Finally, the initiative is also included with TIM Magnifica TIM Quality Care, which allows the customer to request a 5 euro bonus if TIM’s commercial, technical or administrative assistance has not met expectations, therefore with a kind of mechanism “Money Back Guarantee”.

The bonus will be paid in first useful invoice for a maximum of 5 euros per month and for a maximum of 30 euros per year from the date of activation of the offer.

