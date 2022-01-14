TIM Mobile: from 28 February 2022 an increase and remodeling of 2 euros per month – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

As of February 28, 2022, subject to change, TIM will increase the monthly price of some rechargeable mobile offers already activated to some of its already rechargeable customers.

The increase will be 2 euros per month and will be affected by the new tariff remodeling a limited number of mobile offers no longer on the market.



In exchange, the already involved TIM customers will have 20 Giga per month of additional data traffic. Communications to affected customers via SMS should start on Monday 17 January 2022.

The list of tariff offers affected by this new unilateral change is unknown and we invite you to wait for official confirmation.

According to some information collected by MondoMobileWeb, some winback and / or operator attack offers are involved, such as: some offers a 7.99 euros with 50 Giga per month will be remodeled a 9.99 euros with 70 Giga; some offers a 9.99 euros with 50 Giga per month will be remodeled a 11.99 euros with 70 Giga.

All TIM customers affected by the contractual modification will be informed starting from Monday 17 January 2022 with a specific communication via SMS, Customer Service 119 and via the official website of the operator in the section dedicated to consumers.

To check the details of the offers subject to the tariff variation, the TIM customers involved will be able to access the MyTIM section from 17 January 2022, from the App or from the official website of the operator, where all the detailed information will be present, or they can call the Service Customers 119.

Whenever there is a unilateral modification of the contractual conditions, the consumers involved can exercise the right of withdrawal as provided for by the Electronic Communications Code or alternatively change or deactivate their mobile tariff offer.

In detail, the TIM customer involved may withdraw from the contract or switch to another national operator, without penalties or deactivation costs, by giving notice within 60 days from the communication via SMS, according to the new legislation in force. For the modalities it is advisable to wait for the official communication.

Furthermore, it will always be possible to deactivate the offer subject to contractual variation, maintaining the mobile line with TIM.

In this case, the tariff foreseen by the basic profile active on the mobile line or that foreseen by any other offers already active on the same will be applied.

The customer may eventually activate one of the new TIM offers being marketed, by accessing the MyTIM personal area (authenticated area) of the operator’s official website or by calling 40916.

Preview. Thanks to A. for the report. Without formalization by the operator, the news is to be considered exclusively an indiscretion without any informative and commercial value.

