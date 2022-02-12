Tim, national strike on February 23. Trade unions: “Government absent, unacceptable”

Abstention for workers of all companies of the Tim Group with extraordinary performances from February 21st to March 22nd. And strike for the full shift of all employees on February 23. Slc Cgil, Fistel Cisl and Uilcom Uil in a joint note proclaim the mobilization.

Finger pointed at the company but also against the government: “To date, the hypothesis of going towards the “stew” remains. We believe it is wrong to continue working on this path“, Highlighted the trade unions following the imeeting that was held yesterday with the CEO Pietro Labriola. “During the meeting, the CEO explained the reasons why such a decision could, under constant regulatory conditions, represent the opportunity for the company to regain competitiveness by escaping the rigid constraints imposed on the former monopolist by the controlling authorities. It is not the solution to the problems of Tim and his Group and it will not help the Tlc market, which in these hours is pervaded by evident signs of imminent upheavals, to reacquire a balanced development model. If the separation of the network were decided, the country would be definitively deprived of a reference company, scenarios that are not at all reassuring for the Group’s continued employment would open, which could lead to multiple redundancies“.

The attack on the government was very hard: “Everything is happening in the most complete silence, one would say disinterest, of the Government. It is unacceptable. A strong reaction of the workers of the Tim Group must be promoted. And in this scenario all that remains is mobilization ”.

In the meantime, a new board of directors of the company is set for Monday 14 February: the Kkr “dossier” is probably being examined, ie the expression of interest presented by the American fund to take over 100% of the company. An ad hoc committee was created within Tim chaired by Salvatore Rossi, therefore called upon to report the state of evolution of the project also and above all in view of the final development of the 2022-2024 industrial plan whose presentation is scheduled for 2 March.

