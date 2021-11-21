Tim, new extraordinary board of directors: Gubitosi without a majority?

Fire weekend in the Tim house. Just 10 days after the extraordinary board convened by Vivendi’s French, another board, also extraordinary, was called for today afternoon after yesterday news of a board set for November 26th circulated.

According to what the newspaper La Repubblica writes two letters would be sent to president Salvatore Rossi: one by 11 directors (net of the independent Paola Bonomi and the president of Cdp, Giovanni Gorno Tempini) which highlight “mistrust and concern for the deteriorating state of the accounts“Elanother signed by the board of statutory auditors with equally alarmist tones. News that immediately aroused the reaction of the trade unions: the umpteenth unitary request for an urgent meeting has been sent to the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti by the National secretariats of Slc Cgil, Fistel Cisl and Uilcom Uil in which it is reported “the risk of thousands of redundancies and the resilience of the entire telecommunications sector“. Also immediate the political reaction: a long list of hot comments focused precisely on the issue of any redundancies, “we are talking about about 40 thousand jobs at risk “, says the senator and member of the Public Works Commission, Bruno AstorrAnd. And they expressed concern, among others, the president of the Lazio Region, Nicola Zingaretti and the vice-president of the Pd group in the Chamber, Roberto Morassut. “Parliament cannot stand by and watch,” he said the deputy of Leu Stefano Fassina asking for a hearing to the Government.

Therefore, the meeting a week ago was not enough to appease the spirits and guarantee full trust to CEO Luigi Gubitosi in view of the preparation of the new Strategic Plan 2022-2024, the approval of which is expected at the Board meeting next February. The far too meager note issued following the board of directors on November 11, the silence of Vivendi and the company itself, have left the distinct sensation of a boiling volcano close to an explosion.

And that reference to “difficult market context “lends itself today – with hindsight and in light of the new call – to a reading that goes beyond the lines. Tlc have been going through a complex and difficult phase for years now, si instead, the “context” of Tim is more complex and difficult – in particular from the passage of the Conte government to that of Draghi. THEThe quagmire in which the single network project ended is no small matter for a company that based the foundations of the new course on that project. And the rumors about the moves of the funds – in particular of the American Kkr already in the Fibercop share with 37.5% – he’s been holding the bank for days as well Following the Board of Directors of the last few days, Tim pointed out that “no negotiations are underway relating to the network or other strategic assets“. The Dazn operation was also added to the fire: the results are not proving to be in line with the expectations of the millionaire deal that Tim has bet on. And the impossibility, on the part of Dazn, to proceed with that imminent change of pace regarding the contractual arrangements with the users – which could have favored greater revenues by tightening the links of the use of the devices – postpones the option to the next football season. “recovery”.

Meanwhile, the presentation of the 2022-2024 strategic plan of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, more than a stone guest, has been called for November 25 in the present and above all future history of telco. A strategic plan from which you will understand what role will the Cassa play in the game of Tlc networks considering its 60% in Open Fiber alongside the Macquaire fund with 40% e his presence in the Tim house of which he is the second shareholder with 9.81% (after Vivendi’s French who hold 23.75%).

