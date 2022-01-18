TIM, new plan in sight: and now?

Another terrible session for TIM, the telecommunications giant in Italy already back from three profit warnings in 2021 and now grappling with a delicate change of top management and a new strategy. Today the stock drops 2.48% and returns to 43.96 cents, accusing the blow of a hard study of BNP Paribas-Exane which leads the judgment to underperform with a target price of € 0.31. The group is in the crosshairs of the US fund KKR, which has already made a proposal for 50.5 cents which, however, does not seem to have convinced the market at all, despite the fact that the fund has already paid 1.8 billion euros for 37.5% of FiberCop, TIM’s (secondary) fiber company with Fastweb and other partners.

In practice, the jump in prices to 50.94 cents on 25 November was less than ephemeral and the monthly average of prices stood at 44 cents, not far from the approximately 45 cents of the consensus of analysts. However you see TIM, however, it still remains a port of the mists.

Pietro Labriola, the only manager of the old guard who has survived the various changes in top management and shareholders in recent years, should soon take the place of Luigi Gubitosi. The board of directors for the new CEO proxies to the general manager should be on the 21st, but the new business plan could already be illustrated to the directors tomorrow (the management meeting will technically be an “induction” in which the general manager will illustrate the scenarios in view of the new floor).

It is believed that Labriola, who worked on the spin-off of the network in 2013, can favor this decisive, awaited, complicated, but perhaps now inevitable step.

Someone hypothesizes a split that should keep the shares of a new company and at least one other holding company with the services activities on the market (but these in turn could be further divided). Current shareholders would receive the shares of the new listed groups and the network would somehow find its way with the new wholesale model.

TIM: the CDP question

The path of separation of the network calls into question the greatest uncertainties.

CDP it is currently a 10% shareholder of TIM and has control of the competitor of the optical fiber Open Fiber: either the networks will marry or CDP will have to let go of the shares in TIM which would no longer make sense. In this regard, the rumor has circulated that CDP is seeking a collaboration with the first shareholder of TIM Vivendi on this front, but the news has also provided opposite indications on the CDP-Vivendi relations.

At the same time, the offer of KKR, which, however, will have to pass through due diligence and the green light of the government and Europe. Nothing is yet clear on this front either and, given the strategic value of the TIM network and therefore the weight of the government and politics on this case, probably before the election of the President of the Republic there will be no concrete steps in one direction or in the other. It is no coincidence that II Sole 24 Ore assumes that TIM does not respond to the request for due diligence by KKR before 2 March. On March 1st, Labriola should present the new plan to the market. At the moment, however, TIM has not set a deadline for KKR’s offer and there would also be a window on TIM CVC.

The players in the field are undoubtedly many, not the least of which is itself Iliad which, with 8.5 million mobile customers at the end of 2021, put all Italian operators in crisis, starting with TIM itself. Now, as the French operator is known, it is focusing on broadband and therefore on the fixed offer that would make it a complete competitor for our market. The recent interview of the Sun with his CEO in Italy Benedetto Levi he took stock, stating that the group would have a turnover of 667 million, but with a red of 350.6 million euros in the latest balance sheet. The attack on the fixed will start from Open Fiber and will arrive later also at FiberCop (TIM). Iliad’s role could be even more important in the future in the Italian telecommunications panorama, nor can the Italian telecommunications dossier be separated from the European and global one. After all, the scenario remains fundamental, the first shareholder of TIM is the French Vivendi, on the mobile a decisive blow was dealt to the market by another French, Iliad di Xavier B. Niel who also sits on the board of KKR, the US fund that first bought a piece of TIM’s secondary network and is now working on an offer for the whole group.

TIM: many dossiers beyond the network

Among other things, even in a possible spin-off of the TIM network it will be necessary to understand how they will be assembled the various pieces that will remain, from services such as Cloud And Cybersecurity at Brazilian assets so far under the leadership of Labriola and returning from the acquisition of OI. Will the business in Brazil be divested? Will Tim definitively give up his international dimension after the last difficult years?

Football also gave the group a big hit. Indiscretions never confirmed by TIM spoke of a minimum payment of 340 million euros per year a DAZN for football TV rights and it is instead confirmed that the lack of success (collection) last year contributed significantly to the latest profit warning. Now the rumor is circulating that TIM is preparing to request a discount of 150 million euros on this big bill.

On the other hand, a positive starting point comes from the new “Italia a 1 giga” tender, which aims to bring ultra-broadband to 7 million homes with an investment of 3.7 billion euros in PNRR funds. There will be 15 lots to be assigned, Infratel will take care of them. It will also be a great opportunity for TIM, despite the fact that the maximum number of assignments to a single competitor is expected. The greedy state incentive will in any case be up to 70%: not a little if we consider that the successful bidder will then keep the infrastructure. However, a tight timetable is envisaged with possible penalties by Infratel for failure to achieve the intermediate objectives. The penalties can be accumulated or recovered up to a certain point, because under a coverage of 70% of the assigned civics, the entire contribution will be revoked. Without considering the guarantees required of those who want contributions.

Another good news for TIM was the Agcom’s decision to raise the prices of the primary network to € 4.92 per month.

Certainly in two years of pandemic that have given an incredible acceleration to digitalization and telecommunications and in the perspective of billions in funding from the PNRR and Europe, TIM should be in a very different position. Like its other competitors, it should have ground profits and activated investments in the future, instead it has issued three profit warnings and has become contestable, has continued to lose market share and perhaps now it will break apart to avoid being bought by another foreigner. However, uncertainty prevails over everything, a strategic uncertainty that the new top management will have to dispel and which has been one of the major vulnerabilities of the last year.

All that remains is to cross your fingers. In close turn, the group should field another plan.

(Giovanni Digiacomo)