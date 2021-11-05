Tim, new rumors push the title

The day in pills,

let’s go back to the title Telecom Italia and the new surge in the stock market after yesterday’s exploit on further rumors that the American fund would see Kkr interested in increasing its stake in Fibercop, Tim’s secondary network company.

Tim, the stock on the stock market still ignites on Kkr growth rumors in Fibercop

by Paolo Anastasio

New surge in the stock market after yesterday’s exploit on new rumors that would see the American fund Kkr interested in increasing its stake in Fibercop, the company of Tim’s secondary network.

Green light from the Draghi Government to the Competition Bill

by Paolo Anastasio

Green light from the Draghi government to the annual competition law. Operation transparency on concessions, including radio frequencies, with a six-month mapping.

TIM like the Titanic? End the ad season and move on to concrete choices

by Raffaele Barberio

After the news given yesterday by Bloomberg comes the clarification of TIM that it has not decided anything: an undeclared denial. Why?

Incorporates the Copyright Directive, all the innovations introduced

by Angelo Zaccone Teodosi

The decree of the Smav Directive has also been approved: it goes from 17 to 20% (in 2024) as an investment obligation quota for "on demand" TVs (the aim was to reach 25%).

Green pass, Speranza: “No to vaccinated only and valid for 1 year from the third dose”

by Luigi Garofalo

No green pass also for the pediatric population under 12. Yes to the green card for those who have completed the vaccination cycle with Sputnik or Sinovac and have also received the third dose.

Copyright, Bagnoli Rossi (FAPAV): “Decisive step for the protection of online copyright in Italy”

by Editorial staff

The Director General of FAPAV expresses satisfaction with the definitive approval of the Copyright Directive in our country.

The Cloud Computing contract: an intertwining of negotiating schemes that are difficult (and insidious) to interpret

by lawyer R. Eva Cresci, Co-Founder Iusintech – Law & Tech

The advantages are also echoed by a series of critical issues, including those of a legal nature, which can no longer be neglected by business users. Here are which ones.

Trust and services Trust cornerstones of the digital transition. The document

by Flavio Fabbri

Aruba Enterprise and Harvard Business Review publish a White Paper that goes deep into understanding the concept of trust, as well as the role of Trust services in the business world.

Dazn, eight out of ten spectators reject football streaming

by Paolo Anastasio

Football-loving viewers promote Sky and Amazon Prime. 'Yellow card' instead for Dazn. It is the result of an investigation by Bva Doxa anticipated by Tv Zoom.

Digital euro, Panetta (ECB): “It must be a secure payment instrument that can be used by all”

by Flavio Fabbri

Speech by Italian member of the Executive Committee of the ECB at the Reale Elcano Institute in Madrid on the future of the digital euro.

COP26: Facebook mine of fake news on climate, + 76% in 2021. The Study

by Flavio Fabbri

According to the Stop Funding Heat Report, Facebook is doing nothing to tackle climate misinformation.

Blackrock: the next $ 1 trillion startups in green tech

by Flavio Fabbri

The CEO of one of the largest investment firms in the world believes in the market for green and climate technologies.

INWIT, revenue (+ 6.5%) and net profit (+ 35.7%) growth in the third quarter

by Paolo Anastasio

Results for the third quarter of 2021 confirm the growth of the main industrial KPIs, revenues and an improvement in margins.

Privacy pride, activists in the square in Rome on November 13th

by Luigi Garofalo

The static demonstration in front of the Guarantor’s headquarters “to pay solidarity to the Authority”, and to express dissent to Parliament against the ‘capacities’ decree, which provides less privacy for citizens.

