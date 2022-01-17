Tim: official communication of the remodeling from 28 February 2022 on some mobile offers – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Today, January 17, 2022, Tim officially announced the intention of modify the contractual conditions of a limited number of rechargeable mobile offers no longer on sale and already active on the SIM cards of the customers involved, with a increase of their monthly price equal to 2 euros (VAT included).

According to the operator, the increase resulting from the new remodeling is due to “Needs related to the evolution of network platforms” and will enter into force from the first useful renewal of the offers in question starting February 28, 2022.

For the Tim customers involved there is also a increase in the data traffic ceiling equivalent to 20 Giga more every month, which will be made available upon receipt of the informative SMS custom related to the aforementioned remodeling.

Customers with active offer Tim Unica will continue to benefit from a data traffic with unlimited Giga.

Communication and customers involved

The list of tariff offers in question is not known, but as anticipated by MondoMobileWeb, according to information gathered, some are involved offers winback and / or operator attack, Such as someone to € 7.99 with 50 Giga per month (remodeled to 9.99 euros with 70 Giga) and those a 9.99 euros with 50 Giga per month (remodeled to 11.99 euros with 70 Giga).

In any case, the operator’s communication campaign, concerning the new contractual modification and aimed at informing all interested customers (editor’s note a limited number of offers are involved as specified by the operator), is carried out through: thesending of informative SMS starting today 17 January 2022; a Dedicated IVR at the free number 409164; ainformation present on the official website of Tim in the dedicated page; the Customer Service 119.

Furthermore, it is possible to verify the contents and the cost of the offers subject to the contractual variation through the MyTIM section of the App or of the operator’s official website.

Here is an example of SMS sent:

Contract modification: for needs related to the evolution of network platforms, from the first renewal starting from 28/2, your TIM Steel offer will cost 2 euros more per month. For you Free 20 Giga / month for 1 year which can be activated by 28/2 at 409164. By 27/2 you can withdraw from the contract or change operator, without penalties or deactivation costs, maintaining any installments or paying the installments in a single solution: fill in the ‘line termination’ and ‘right of withdrawal’ forms on tim.it or send them via PEC to recesso_linee_mobili@pec.telecomitalia.it or go to TIM stores. Info on on.tim.it/new or at 409164

How to exercise the right of withdrawal with TIM

In the event that the interested customers do not intend to accept the modification of the contractual conditions, they can withdraw from the contract or switch to another operator, without penalties or deactivation costs, by giving notice by March 31, 2022.

Tim customers wishing to terminate the mobile line (with definitive loss of the telephone number) can fill in the “Application form for termination and self-certification of line ownership”, Or download, print and fill in the same form (here is the complete document) and send it to the address indicated in the same or via PEC to the address recesso_linee_mobili@pec.telecomitalia.it, attaching a copy of the required documentation. You can also go to Tim stores or call 119.

The aforementioned form can help customers manage the request for withdrawal, but it is always possible to send, alternatively, one written communication in free form, which must contain the same data, necessary for the fulfillment of the request.

Alternatively, it is possible deactivate the offer subject to contractual change, keeping the mobile line with Tim. In this case, the rate envisaged by the basic profile active on the mobile line or that envisaged by any other offers already active on the same is applied. The customer can also decide to activate one of the Tim offers currently on the market, by accessing the MyTIM Mobile personal area (authenticated area) of the official website or by calling 40916.

If the mobile line is associated with a contract forpurchase of a product with payment by installments or a ‘offer with promotion linked to the permanence of the number in Tim, before making the request to deactivate the offer, to terminate the line or to switch to another operator, the customer must fill in the “Request form for exercising the right of withdrawal“Or contact Customer Service 119, so that they will not be charged any penalties and deactivation costs contractually provided for in the event of early termination of the offer.

By filling out the form, you can decide whether to keep the product payment in installments or pay the remaining installments in a single solution.

If Tim customers, on the other hand, have purchased a product through financing, in the event of deactivation of the offer or termination of the line or passage to another operator, the repayment plan contractually provided for it will not undergo any change.

