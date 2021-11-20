TIM One Number: service is coming to have the same number on Galaxy Watch 4 and other smartwatches – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

TIM is preparing to make the new named service available TIM One Number, which will allow you to share the offer of your SIM present in the smartphone with one smartwatch, starting in particular with i Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

It will therefore be a service similar to that already implemented a few years ago by Vodafone, which is also called OneNumber, but in that case dedicated exclusively to Apple Watch.

The departure date is not yet known, but TIM will soon have its One Number service, which will allow you to share the same number and the same tariff offer of the SIM in use in the smartphone with one smartwatch, in order to use the latter independently and keeping the same number.

Initially compatible smartwatches and prices

The new TIM One Number service is initially arriving for Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch 4 in LTE versions equipped with eSIM, but it is not excluded that it can subsequently be extended to models of other brands.

TIM One Number it can be requested through shops, MyTIM, 119 and other channels and will cost in detail 4.99 euros per month (without activation costs).

In addition, there should also be one promo launch with the first 3 months for free, which will be valid until January 31, 2022, subject to any changes.

What will TIM One Number consist of

Therefore, thanks to TIM One Number, the operator’s customers will be able to use the eSIM of the Galaxy Watch 4 to call, text and use the internet sharing the same number, the same offers with the SIM of the smartphone and services active on the main SIM (except for services which, due to technical limitations, are not available on smartwatches).

In this way, even when the smartphone and the smartwatch they are not close, you can continue to use the same numbering of the main TIM SIM.

The traffic carried out by the eSIM of the smartwatch will be charged to the primary SIM according to the same pricing criteria valid for the latter.

More details on the new smartwatch service

It is specified that the new TIM One Number it will necessarily require the activation of VoLTE on the main SIM inserted into the smartphone.

Also, in a first step to use the service a Samsung smartphone pairing will be required (with operating system Android 6.0 or higher). However, the service will be subsequently extended to devices of other brands.

To be able to use TIM One Number it will be necessary wait for the receipt of the activation SMS of the service and then proceed with the pairing of the watch and telephone. In this case it should then be requested login with MyTIM credentials to enable One Number on the smartwatch.

Finally, it should be noted that the activation of the TIM One Number service will result in the free enabling of the “Chi è di TIM” service (presentation of the identity of the line both when making calls and when receiving calls): to disable the Who is TIM service, the One Number service must be previously terminated.

In any case, the inhibition of the presentation of the identity of the line for each single call will be available from the device menu.

