Tim: Ongaro chief Strategy & Business, De Rose at the head of Procurement

Claudio Ongaro was appointed to head of Tim’s Chief Strategy & Business Development Office And Simone De Rose of the Procurement Department. Tim announces this in a note specifying that the two managers – who held the interim of the two functions – will operate reporting directly to Pietro LabriolaChief Executive Officer and General Manager of the Group.

The appointments follow up on that Stefano Siragusawho assumed the role of Deputy of the General Manager of the new function Chief Network, Operations & Wholesale Office which merged the Chief Technology & Operations Officer.

Expected, according to rumors, the entry into Tim, of Andrea Rossini to go and lead the Consumer activities. Rossini has been Vodafone’s Director of Strategy, Business Transformation & Wholesale since December 2020 and a member of the Executive Committee of Vodafone Italia since April 2018.

Ongaro has a long career in the telecommunications sector, holding managerial roles both in Italy and abroad, mainly the United Kingdom, South America, Greece and the Middle East.

He joined Tim in November 2019 as M&A manager, dealing with the coordination of extraordinary operations for the Group. Starting from April 2021 you have assumed the role of Wholesale Market Manager. In December 2021, he was appointed interim head of the Chief Strategy & Business Development Office function.

Ongaro began his career in 1995 in Omnitel Pronto Italia, participating in the start-up of the company with roles of increasing responsibility in the network. After an experience in the infrastructure services market, in 2003 he worked in Cable & Wireless as Group Technical Director of Mobile and later as Senior Director of Strategy. In 2007 he joined the Orascom Group, initially in the wireless broadband field and later in the subsidiary Wind Hellas as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief of Fixed Business. From 2010 he worked in Wind Telecomunicazioni as Head of Strategy and M&A and subsequently, following the merger with H3G in 2016, in WindTre as CEO Office Director, responsible for coordinating the company’s main strategic projects.

Claudio Ongaro holds 34,756 Tim shares.

De Rose has carried out his career in the Information Technology and Telecommunications sectori, with positions of responsibility in various sectors. He joined Tim in 2001 and was Head of Information Technology for Tim and Telecom Italia for the development and maintenance of Consumer, Business, and Wholesale Crm systems and Billing & Credit Management systems. He also held the position of Head of Architectures, Client Management and subsequently of the Digital Services Solutions function.

Since 2019 he has been Head of the Procurement function for IT and ICT Business purchases. In December 2021 he was appointed interim Head of the Procurement function. In his professional career since 1993 he has collaborated in projects of Ericsson AB and Motorola Inc. as a software designer at Telesoft SpA and from 1998 to 2000 he participated in the start-up of Wind Telecomunicazioni.

Simone De Rose holds 39,489 Tim shares.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED