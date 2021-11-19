TIM Party Black Friday: Amazon vouchers up to 1000 euros up for grabs – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

TIM launched today, November 18, 2021, a new competition free proposed as part of the loyalty program TIM Party, dedicated to Black Friday. Up for grabs, for customers, the possibility of winning Amazon coupons.



The competition initiative in question will remain available until next November 28, 2021, subject to any changes. Anfinal extraction, by January 31, 2021.

Overview of the competition and Instant Win mechanics

TIM customers who wish to participate must access the TIM Party official website, log in (or possibly register) and click on the dedicated banner.

After landing on the page dedicated to the competition, after viewing the privacy policy and accepting the regulation, you must click on the button “Get involved“.

At this point, a page dedicated to the initiative is displayed, within which a button is available to select to participate at instant win. The last step involves the selection of a special button that invites you to open a package that appears on the screen.

An electronic random system of instant awarding of prizes is activated e the outcome of the bet is immediately displayed on the screen and therefore the eventual winning of the prize up for grabs through Instant Win mechanics.

The prize competition dedicated to Black Friday is aimed at the operator’s customers of age and resident and / or domiciled in Italy and / or in the Republic of San Marino, registered with TIM Party and holders of a TIM and / or fixed telephone line contract. or a subscription or rechargeable number.

Each customer can participate every day of the entire contest availability period, from 00:01 to 23:59, for a certain number of times or attempts which will depend on the own cluster to which it belongs:

Cluster 1 (new TIM customer) an attempt;

(new TIM customer) an attempt; Cluster 2 (TIM mobile customer for more than 1 year) two attempts;

(TIM mobile customer for more than 1 year) two attempts; Cluster 3 (TIM mobile customer for more than 5 years) three attempts;

(TIM mobile customer for more than 5 years) three attempts; Cluster 4 (TIM fixed and mobile customer) five attempts.

From 18 to 28 November 2021, through instant win mode, a total of 220 Amazon vouchers worth 50 euros each.

Each TIM customer can win only one prize for each day of participation. In the event of a win, it is still possible to continue playing for the entire duration of the competition, with the possibility of win again.

If you have two or more telephone lines, for each day of participation you can win a prize for each headed line.

TIM Party Black Friday final draw

As mentioned initially, a ‘final draw among all customers who have participated in the competition initiative. At the end of the participation period, a database will be created containing the names of the participants.

The name of each customer will be entered in the database several times, based on the number of days it participated in Instant Win mode and regardless of the cluster to which it belongs, up to a maximum of 11 possibilities.

Furthermore, for all customers who, as of November 28, 2021, will be owners of a line on which the offer is active TIM Unique, the chances to participate in the final draw will be doubled (for the specific line in question).

During the extraction, expected by January 31, 2021, will be extracted a single winner, which will win the expected prize consisting of a Amazon voucher worth 1000 euros.

They will also be extracted 2 reserves, useful in the event that the winner of the final draw is untraceable or does not comply with the requirements of the regulation, or renounces the prize and / or does not accept it within the established terms.

Acceptance of prizes

To accept the Instant Win prize, after viewing the winning message, you must accept the prize and fill in the forms requesting the shipping address and the details of your identity document.

The winner drawn on the occasion of the final drawing will receive an email containing a link to follow to proceed with the acceptance of the prize. The customer must fill in the form with the requested data with the details of his identity document within 14 days from the transmission of the winning communication.

The prizes will be delivered within 180 days of the award date and those not requested or not assigned will be donated to the Onlus Fondazione Caritas Roma.

