News

Tim Pool: Bitcoin could be worth a million dollars

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The journalist and youtuber Tim Pool, he said he believed that in the end 1 Bitcoin will be equivalent to 1 million dollars.

The provocation of Tim Pool on Bitcoin

Pool is an American journalist, well-known youtuber with more than one million subscribers, podcast host and political commentator. A former member of Vice Media, he participated in Fusion TV in 2014, and is also known for his live shows during the 2011 Occupy Wall Street protests.

In the past he had already spoken several times about Bitcoin, but these days he is talking about it more and more, so much so that after the new ATH he asked his followers on Twitter if they thought that BTC could reach $ 200,000.

Pool often deals with current issues, and often external to trigger debates. Also the tweet in which he hypothesizes the achievement of the million dollars turns out to be provocative, so much so that it generated a cascade of comments.

Already on September 21 he had discussed cryptocurrencies on his YouTube channel with Matt Palumbo, with a video titled “Cryptocurrencies are a positive force because the establishment loses control, but they will try to control it”.

He previously talked about Bitcoin in another Timcast IRL video titled “Tim comes alive on Bitcoin, insists it’s good for many things and allows for more freedom.”

Barry Silbert: It’s time to think in Bitcoin

On the other hand, the approach of Barry Silbert, founder and CEO of the parent company of Grayscale.

Silbert invites instead to start thinking no longer in dollars, or in Bitcoin, but in Satoshi, that is the minimum unit in which BTC can be divided.

Tim Pool Bitcoin
For Barry Silbert we must think in Bitcoin or Satoshi and not in dollars

To date, a Sat has a value of less than one thousandth of a dollar (about $ 0.0006), but since a BTC has a value of more than $ 60,000, it is certainly easier to think in Sat than in BTC. On the other hand, a KiloSat, equivalent to one thousand Satoshi, has a value of just under 1 dollar, or about $ 0.63.

Silbert invites exchanges to listing Satoshi exchange pairs in fiat currencies, such as SAT / USD, instead of those in BTC, thus making it easier for beginners to approach this world.

It should be noted that some exchanges have already added the display mode in SAT instead of BTC, in order to make it easier to operate with reduced figures.



Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

819
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
670
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
656
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
578
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
544
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
438
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
429
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
361
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
335
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
303
News

Because Crypto Smart is the platform to invest in the future
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top