Tim Pool: Bitcoin could be worth a million dollars

The journalist and youtuber Tim Pool, he said he believed that in the end 1 Bitcoin will be equivalent to 1 million dollars.

people still shit on bitcoin and I feel bad for them a local guy out here told me he just became a millionaire off his investment, bought in several years ago and forgot about it its the rise of a new financial technology and I believe 1BTC will eventually be equivalent to $ 1M – Tim Pool (@Timcast) October 20, 2021

The provocation of Tim Pool on Bitcoin

Pool is an American journalist, well-known youtuber with more than one million subscribers, podcast host and political commentator. A former member of Vice Media, he participated in Fusion TV in 2014, and is also known for his live shows during the 2011 Occupy Wall Street protests.

In the past he had already spoken several times about Bitcoin, but these days he is talking about it more and more, so much so that after the new ATH he asked his followers on Twitter if they thought that BTC could reach $ 200,000.

Pool often deals with current issues, and often external to trigger debates. Also the tweet in which he hypothesizes the achievement of the million dollars turns out to be provocative, so much so that it generated a cascade of comments.

Already on September 21 he had discussed cryptocurrencies on his YouTube channel with Matt Palumbo, with a video titled “Cryptocurrencies are a positive force because the establishment loses control, but they will try to control it”.

He previously talked about Bitcoin in another Timcast IRL video titled “Tim comes alive on Bitcoin, insists it’s good for many things and allows for more freedom.”

Barry Silbert: It’s time to think in Bitcoin

On the other hand, the approach of Barry Silbert, founder and CEO of the parent company of Grayscale.

Silbert invites instead to start thinking no longer in dollars, or in Bitcoin, but in Satoshi, that is the minimum unit in which BTC can be divided.

To date, a Sat has a value of less than one thousandth of a dollar (about $ 0.0006), but since a BTC has a value of more than $ 60,000, it is certainly easier to think in Sat than in BTC. On the other hand, a KiloSat, equivalent to one thousand Satoshi, has a value of just under 1 dollar, or about $ 0.63.

Silbert invites exchanges to listing Satoshi exchange pairs in fiat currencies, such as SAT / USD, instead of those in BTC, thus making it easier for beginners to approach this world.

It should be noted that some exchanges have already added the display mode in SAT instead of BTC, in order to make it easier to operate with reduced figures.