TIM Premium: have you also received the email from Customer Service?

"Dear Customer, TIM has started an innovative and ambitious path of technological evolution and customer focus ": thus begins the email that many TIM customers received this morning from customer service. "From today TIM considers you a Premium customer", the e-mail continues, stating that from now on the operator will offer cutting-edge services and solutions that are increasingly suited to the user's needs.

The mail should be addressed to TIM customers “historical”, or in any case linked to fixed TIM offers that have already been active for years and which, inevitably, boast speed and outdated technologies. A user of our Facebook group also confirms this. It is possible that the users thus contacted have a possible upgrade of their contact available. Among other things, many users had already received an SMS a few weeks ago with a very similar text. Being a customer TIM Premium it does not involve any change in the contractual conditions, at least for now.