Tim, rain of committees. The examination of the Kkr dossier begins

Busy morning of meetings in the Tim house: the committee created ad hoc to examine the Kkr dossier at work constituted by the Chairman of the Board Salvatore Rossi and by four Independent Directors: the Lead Independent Director Paola Sapienza and the Directors Paolo Boccardelli, Marella Moretti and Ilaria Romagnoli. AND the nomination committee and the control and risk committee also met – another hot dossier is also being examined, the Dazn dossier following the unsatisfactory results so far brought home on the season ticket front.

“The activities and investigations of the committee will be conducted according to best practices in order to allow the Board to fully assess the scope, content, conditions and consequences of the non-binding Event, as well as mature and take, in an adequately informed manner, the decisions in relation to the same to the extent of its competence “, reads the note issued following the Board of Directors of November 26, which the departure of Luigi Gubitosi and the simultaneous appointment of Pietro Labriola in the role of general manager And the assignment of proxies to President Rossi relating to Partnership & Alliances, Institutional Communications, Sustainability Projects & Sponsorship, Public Affairs, as well as the responsibility for managing Tim’s assets and activities of strategic importance for the national defense and security system. (HERE THE DOCUMENT WITH THE DETAIL ON THE PROXIES)

The Kkr dossier is also on the table of the Government, that is of the committee created ad hoc which sees the ministers on the field Daniele Franco, Vittorio Colao and Giancarlo Giorgetti, the under-secretary with responsibility for the secret services Franco Gabrielli. All with the coordination of the Presidency of the Council. TO about Giorgetti and Colao, the two ministers met the trade unions yesterday exAccording to CorCom’s knowledge, there would be quite a few differences regarding the single network dossier, with Minister Colao not particularly favorable (at least on the basis of the current AccessCo project) and Giorgetti who instead considers positively the convergence between Tim and Open Fiber.

in the meantime Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Tim to 2.526% from 3.133% declared by the pension fund at the beginning of 2019: the new position is dated 23 November and emerges from the update to Consob on significant shareholdings.

