Business

Tim reorganizes: Siragusa at the head of the networks, strategy and business development at Ongaro

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman9 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read

New organization in the Tim house. The Chief Technology & Operations Officer function merges into nonew Chief Network, Operations & Wholesale Office function entrusted to Stefano Siragusa, who assumes the role of Deputy of the General Manager. Therefore, Cto Nicola Grassi leaves the scene. And also leaves the scene Carlo Nardello, Business Development & Transformation Officer: the new Chief Strategy & Business Development Office function is entrusted ad interim to Claudio Ongaro.

“Thanks to Grassi and Nardello for the significant managerial contribution ensured in recent years within the Group, together with the wishes for the next professional challenges”, reads a note in which it is pointed out that Grassi and Nardello are holders of 260,000 and 426,616 ordinary shares respectively.

They are also established the Chief Consumer, Small & Medium Market Office function entrusted ad interim to Pietro Labriola, the Chief Enterprise Market Office function entrusted to Massimo Mancinie the Brand Strategy & Commercial Communication function entrusted ad interim to Sandra Aitala.

The Procurement function is entrusted ad interim to Simone De Rose, while Paolo Chiriotti, reporting directly to the General Manager, is the reference for the management of business transformation projects.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman9 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Car tax 2021: new exemptions coming soon! Here are which ones!

November 7, 2021

Twitter launches cryptocurrency team

4 weeks ago

4,600 bank hires by 2025

3 weeks ago

Tesla collapses by 15% in the stock market, decisive Musk – Auto World

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button