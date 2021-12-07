Tim reorganizes: Siragusa at the head of the networks, strategy and business development at Ongaro

New organization in the Tim house. The Chief Technology & Operations Officer function merges into nonew Chief Network, Operations & Wholesale Office function entrusted to Stefano Siragusa, who assumes the role of Deputy of the General Manager. Therefore, Cto Nicola Grassi leaves the scene. And also leaves the scene Carlo Nardello, Business Development & Transformation Officer: the new Chief Strategy & Business Development Office function is entrusted ad interim to Claudio Ongaro.

“Thanks to Grassi and Nardello for the significant managerial contribution ensured in recent years within the Group, together with the wishes for the next professional challenges”, reads a note in which it is pointed out that Grassi and Nardello are holders of 260,000 and 426,616 ordinary shares respectively.

They are also established the Chief Consumer, Small & Medium Market Office function entrusted ad interim to Pietro Labriola, the Chief Enterprise Market Office function entrusted to Massimo Mancinie the Brand Strategy & Commercial Communication function entrusted ad interim to Sandra Aitala.

The Procurement function is entrusted ad interim to Simone De Rose, while Paolo Chiriotti, reporting directly to the General Manager, is the reference for the management of business transformation projects.

