Tim shares rise on the stock market due to new developments offered by Kkr By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Telecom Italia (MI 🙂 is trading + 2.4% at € 0.4522 after new weekend press leaks. As reported by La Stampa, the board of directors of the former state monopolist could say no to the request for due diligence from the KKR fund which, however, could still decide to go all the way with the takeover bid.

The procedure, which normally anticipates a formal offer, may not be necessary according to some board members, since TIM is already subject to strict regulatory supervision. For the newspaper, the US fund could choose to proceed with the formal offer, leaving the word to the market.

Furthermore, for the Piedmontese newspaper, the private equity firm could increase the offer from 0.505 to 0.70 euros per share, a price still far from the requests of Vivendi (MI 🙂 (around 9 cents), which, with shares budgeted for 83 cents, it could get help from the CVC and Advent funds to present a counter offer.

Furthermore, according to rumors, Kkr would be ready to raise the bar on the price before December 17, the day on which the board could announce the third profit warning of 2021 to the market and postpone the decision on the “friendly” offer.

Meanwhile, the former monopolist has chosen the advisors who will evaluate the proposal of the US fund, that is the investment giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 and the American bootique LionTree, specialized in the telecommunications sector, while Kkr can count on JPMorgan (NYSE: ) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE :).