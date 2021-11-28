Tim, soap opera that got tired. A manager does not make spring

Once a Pope dies, another is made. This is now the spiel. Four changes in less than six years, managers carried in the palm of the hand as if they were deus ex machina and then mistreated for not having brought home results. It’s a soap opera that tired Tim’s. We look at the finger and not at the Moon, at the managers and not at the plans, at the strategies, at the future. The old story of 1997 privatization continues to be pulled out, as if in the meantime no more than 20 years had passed, the scenario had not changed. An original sin that sounds of eternal condemnation. And the politicians who make themselves beautiful by waving, if necessary and in favor of the press, the flag of concern, of attention to the destiny of workers and of the company, of the need for a long-term plan.

But the truth is another, the truth is that no one on the upper floors, those of Palazzo Chigi, has really ever taken care of Tim, company from extraordinary skills debased and offended, by valuable assets never adequately valued (networks, towers, data centers, etc. etc., that the list is quite long), the only one really able to make the country do that digital revolution that has been rumored for years. Not to mention the role of the shareholders, whether they are Spanish or French: business is business but what they really have in mind is hard to understand. And thereor demonstrates the progressive erosion of the stock value: can the stock of a company of Tim’s caliber reach 30 cents? How could this happen? And how can one think that the offer of the Americans of Kkr is adequate for a company like Tim? 10 billion is nothing. Just make a comparison with Open Fiber, a company with small, very small dimensions compared to Tim, whose valuation is much higher in comparison: the 7.1 billion plan is preparing to rise to over 10 with banks ready to double investments . It is therefore evident that something is not right.

It is time for the state to take responsibility for giving Tim a future. Ban on chatter, ban on “no action is taken on a private company”, a refrain that sounds Pilatesque. The state can intervene. He has to intervene. Also because otherwise it is not clear why it was done the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti transaction, in Tim at the 10% threshold. It’s time to uncover the cards, for strong actions, also of a “renationalisation” if necessary to mark the turning point: at stake there are not “only” 40 thousand and more workers, at stake is the future of a country that the possibility of getting out of a systemic crisis that has lasted for decades is being played out with the PNRR. And Tim’s crisis risks becoming a devastating boomerang, to undermine all the tiring journey to bring home the European funds of which Italy is the largest beneficiary (but at the moment only on paper) and of which those destined for the digital chapter represent a substantial portion.

