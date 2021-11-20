Business

TIM, S&P reviews the rating to “BB” with a stable outlook

(Teleborsa) – S&P has the rating has been revised downwards long-term on Telecom Italia to “BB” from “BB +”, with stable outlook. “In contrast to our previous prediction – writes the rating agency – that our adjusted credit metrics for TIM would improve in 2020 and be commensurate with the rating in 2021-2022, we now expect that lower revenues and profits drive up our leverage metric adjusted to 4.3x in 2021, and that it remains above the 4x threshold, at the base of the ‘BB + rating, until 2023 “.

The cut in TIM’s rating “is due to theweakening of revenues from domestic services on an annual basis, to a slower recovery in roaming and mobile phone sales, and to adverse currency movements that are still affecting the contributions of Brazil’s business in 2021 “. As for Italy,” the weak benefits from Dazn’s sports television rights and from subsidies for vouchers “.” We expect – writes the rating agency – a stabilization starting from 2022 and a growth thereafter, fueled by broadband and ICT revenues, but not enough to reduce the adjusted leverage to less than 4.0x “.

According to the rating agency a possible single network operation it could strengthen TIM’s investments in fiber and its competitive position. “However, poor visibility into the probability and structure of a transaction leads us to exclude it from our rating analysis,” says S&P. “Although a combination of Open Fiber and Telecom Italia fixed line assets would mitigate the long-term competitive risk for the wholesale business, we believe that loss of control over common assets it will likely erode Telecom Italia’s business profile, “says S&P.

