TIM, Sparkle and networks: what’s at stake with KKR’s offer

The (non-binding) expression of interest from the US fund KKR has upset TIM on many fronts. In the meantime, it stirred the stock on the stock exchange: KKR’s proposal of € 0.505 per share to buy 51% of the group’s shares first pushed the stock up in Piazza Affari, where it came very close to KKR’s listing.

In recent days, then, came the decision of the CEO Luigi Gubitosi, in office since 2018, to resign to allow a “more serene” evaluation of the proposal.

At stake is the entire TIM group and therefore the galaxy of telecommunications companies that it includes. Some of which are relevant to the European network: and this is what KKR is aiming for.

Not only TIM: eyes on Sparkle, which connects the continents

We refer to TIM mainly speaking of its consumer services, that is the offers for the mobile and fixed network that are offered to private citizens, and the business ones, for companies, but the group is much larger.

The TIM Group includes a multitude of companies, acquired over time, and which they have created a pole of the networks that is consistent and therefore branched into all those applications that the network supports todayCloud solutions for businesses and streaming entertainment are two examples.

Sparkle is one of the most interesting – and most sensitive – companies of the TIM Group. Sparkle’s network backbones are those submarine and terrestrial cables that allow the network infrastructures to connect the various continents together and therefore to be able to have a globalized infrastructure.

Sparkle owns a network of over 600,000 kilometers of submarine and land cables.

Sparkle’s global network

Similarly, TIM holds a majority stake in FiberCop, a company founded in August 2020 for the purpose of conveying TIM’s secondary network (the so-called “last mile”: the cables that connect people’s homes with road cabs). KKR is already present in FiberCop with a 37.5% stake; TIM holds 58% and the rest is owned by Fastweb.

With FiberCop and Sparkle, therefore, KKR would have access to two fundamental assets for the network in Italy, but above all in the world.

Likewise, the TIM Group includes:

Noovle, which offers solutions based on Google Cloud

the virtual mobile operator Noverca

Olivetti, which today represents the branch of TIM for IoT and Big Data solutions

Telsy for business security services

TimVision, streaming platform

It is therefore evident that the TIM Group is an Italian and European hub for networks and digital solutions that represent the pivot of the transformation and innovation of companies, from the cloud to 5G.

The resignation of Luigi Gubitosi

Luigi Gubitosi’s decision to transfer the powers of chief executive officer and general manager – now assumed respectively by the chairman Salvatore Rossi and by Pietro Labriola, former chief executive of TIM Brazil – relate precisely to the possibilities that the presence of KKR in FiberCop (a managed operation from Gubitosi) could, in some way, influence his judgment; or at least give rise to believe that his judgment was influenced and therefore not in the full interests of the company he was leading.

The majority shareholder of TIM, the French Vivendi, expressed many doubts regarding the position of Gubitosi, which was already the subject of negative judgments following the lower than expected accounts of the company and the decision to support DAZN in the acquisition of the rights of Serie A broadcast for the next three years.

Precisely for this reason, Gubitosi (who remains a director) has decided to resign.

The knots to untie

The unknowns with respect to the expression of interest of the KKR fund are many and concern, above all, the sensitivity of the Italian network sold to a foreign company.

The so-called “golden power” of the Government, ie the possibility of preventing the sale or setting conditions in the case of activities of strategic importance for defense and national security (and this is the case of the network infrastructure), it could allow the acquisition to continue only if specific requests are met.

The issue is delicate because all data travels on the network: company accounts, citizen communications.

Furthermore, TIM’s board of directors has yet to rule on KKR’s offer, which could also be rejected. Moreover, it should be emphasized that KKR’s offer is not binding: it means that it can withdraw it at any time.