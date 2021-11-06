Tim still up on the stock exchange: the funds move on the network

Listing, new shareholders or spin-off? There are many questions that weigh on Tim pending the extraordinary board of directors on November 11th, requested by the majority shareholder Vivendi and by some independent directors. The result on the Stock Exchange for the share is however positive given that in two days, since rumors began to circulate on the reopening of the dossier for the single network with Open Fiber, it rose by 9%: 4.49% the day before yesterday and 4.76% yesterday. In short, a breath of fresh air for shareholders and for Tim who had seen its capitalization drop below 7 billion. That is, not even the value of its telecommunications networks: in addition to the fixed (divided into primary and secondary) the mobile, 4 and 5G networks.

Among the rumors, circulated and unconfirmed, there would be the possibility of a listing of the grid on the stock exchange for a project similar to that of Terna; and the assault of the Kkr fund in FiberCop, of which it already owns 38%. Tim, however, specified that he did not foresee a reduction in the stake (58%) held in Fibercop, while Kkr did not comment. And Vivendi specified, through a spokesperson, that he was not aware of Kkr’s plans to increase its weight in FiberCop. A possible rise of the US fund in the company that manages the secondary network (the one that goes from the lockers to the houses), controlled by Tim, would also entail a new examination by the Golden Power committee, given the strategic nature of the asset. Vivendi, according to Radiocor, would be closely monitoring the situation after the disappointment over the two profit warnings within three months, while according to Reuters he would welcome the possibility that his CEO, Arnaud de Puyfontaine, will again become president of Tim in place of Salvatore Rossi. Someone imagines that this is a counterpart to leave Tim’s CEO Luigi Gubitosi in his place.

Perhaps Vivendi’s patron, Vincent Bollorè, who recently closed the match with Mediaset in Italy, now wants to count more in Tim. And he hopes to convince the Italian government to take the path of the single network with Open Fiber. A solution that finds, however, many obstacles, including the fact that Tim has a foreign majority shareholder: Vivendi in fact holds almost 24% of the group, against 9.8% which makes Cdp the second largest shareholder.

Finally, the possible interest of the French in TimVision should be underlined, which will soon be entirely managed by Vivendi’s myCanal platform, which in France owns the Canal + pay TV and therefore could easily export its contents to our country.