Tim Stokely leaves Ami Gan

Change at the top for OnlyFans, which now has a new CEO: founder Tim Stokely gives way to You love Gan, until today Head of Communication and Marketing of the platform (in the past at the service of Red Bull and Quest Nutrition). The two have worked closely together over the past year and a half, leading the way through a period of strong growth.

Ami Gan is the new CEO of OnlyFans

Thus closes a 2021 that saw the company first announce its departure from the business linked to the production and distribution of adult content, only to reconsider and confirm the turnaround a few days later, as a result of the chorus of protests raised by the community. Here are the words of Stokely who started the company in 2016 and who will remain involved in this transition phase as a consultant.

Ami has a deep passion for the OnlyFans business. I am passing the baton to a friend and colleague with the right vision and motivation to help the company unleash its enormous potential. OnlyFans is still a new reality, Ami brings with it a fresh energy, reflecting who we are as a business.

According to the estimate shared by Axios, OnlyFans generated sales for a value of 1.2 billion dollars during 2020 and is preparing to close this 2021 at 2.5 billion dollars. Figures that help to understand the strong growth registered by the managed business. This is Gan’s first statement in his new role.