Tim, studying the renegotiation of the contract with Dazn

After deciding not to block dual users in the current season, today the leaders of Dazn had to meet with the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, but according to what reported by Il Sole 24 Ore for reasons of commitments and agenda between the parties the face to face will be staged tomorrow morning at 9.

Meanwhile, Tim may be asking to renegotiate his deal with Dazn on the streaming distribution of Serie A football television rights. This is what sources close to the dossier report. The desire to review the contents of the 1 billion euro agreement is linked to the attempt to make it more profitable after the first months after its launch the results – in terms of subscriptions and revenues – were lower than expected.

The issue could be discussed during the meetings scheduled today by the Appointments Committee, the Controls and Risks Committee and the Board of Statutory Auditors. On the stock market, when there are just over two hours from the end of trading, the share of the country’s main telephone company rises by + 3.57% to € 0.3458 per share, also favored by the financial statements of Vodafone which, group level, closed the first half of 2021-2022 with revenues up 5% to 22.5 billion euros.

As explained by Il Messaggero, Tim’s choice would be to intervene with a variation to make the agreement more profitable for the telco. There are various hypotheses: revenue share, that is, the share of revenues that would remain in the hands of Tim, or a remodeling of the billion in investments expected in the three-year period.