TIM switch off 3G: customers are invited to consider replacing their 3G mobile phones – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

For a few days, the telephone company TIM started a new SMS campaign addressed to some former TIM mobile network customers who still use 3G terminals, to invite them to take advantage of promo dedicated to replace your 3G terminal.



It should be remembered from the outset that, as already anticipated by MondoMobileWeb, the gradual start of the shutdown of TIM’s 3G will take place gradually.

It will be launched starting in the month of April 2022 and is expected to end later this year, involving progressively throughout the national territory.

TIM has formalized the farewell to its 3G network through the creation of a special dedicated page within its web portal.

It is precisely in view of the gradual shutdown of the 3G network of TIM to strengthen the 4G and 5G networks, TIM decided to send a series of informative SMS to some of its existing customers aimed at encouraging the replacement of the most outdated terminals with equipment compatible with the new mobile network technologies. There will be dedicated promos on some smartphones.

Here is an example of an SMS sent:

Dear customer, from April 2022, TIM will start the progressive shutdown of the 3G network, which will be replaced by 4G and 5G technologies. Since your smartphone does not support calls with new technologies, in the absence of a 3G network, you will use the 2G network to make calls and send text messages, but will no longer be able to surf the Internet on the 4G network at the same time. To make the most of the quality of the TIM network, we suggest you consider replacing your old smartphone. You can come to TIM stores to find out about the offers available. About […] and to 119.

In practice, the frequencies used so far by TIM for 3G technology will be reused in combination with those already in use for 4G to enhance the latter network technology and in the future for 5G.

TIM customers with 3G devices will be able to continue calling and sending SMS on the 2G network, but to navigate they will necessarily have to replace the device compatible at least with 4G.

TIM customers with 4G devices, but not Times, will be able to continue to work on the 4G network. In case of calls and messages (SMS), these will continue to work on the 2G network, but during the call it will not be possible to surf at the same time.

No changes for TIM customers who use 4G and 5G devices and SIMs greater than or equal to 128K.

It is specified that the switch off of 3G will also concern the second Kena brand and also the virtual operators under the TIM network.

The SMS campaign described above is launched in view of the gradual shutdown of the operator’s 3G network, follows the previous one addressed to some mobile network customers holders of SIM less than 128K (who will have to replace the SIM to continue using the service).

From 10 January 2022 a new SMS campaign has already started which will involve some TIM customers to inform them to change their SIM less than 128K.

In detail, TIM customers with a SIM less than 128k will have to replace it in TIM stores. To do this, it will be necessary to incur a cost of 15 euros which will be reimbursed via residual credit within 24 hours of the replacement.

Also the operator will activate automatically even the promo Unlimited Minutes Free for 30 days from activation.

The latter will offer unlimited calls to all national numbers at no additional cost and, at the end of the promotional period, it will automatically deactivate.

As for business customers with SIMs of less than 128k, recipients of the information SMS, the new SIM will be free.

