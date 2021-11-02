TIM Switch off 3G: those who have a SIM less than 128k will have to replace it. Here’s how – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

In view of the gradual shutdown of the 3G network of TIM to enhance 4G and 5G networks, TIM launched an SMS campaign aimed at a limited number of mobile network customers with SIMs less than 128K who will have to replace the SIM to continue using the service.

As already anticipated by MondoMobileWeb, the gradual start of 3G shutdown will take place from April 2022 and should end by the year 2022, subject to any changes.

Here is the text message sent to some TIM customers who own SIM <128K:

Dear customer, from April 2022, TIM will start the gradual shutdown of the 3G mobile network, which will be replaced by 4G and 5G technologies. Since your SIM does not support the new technologies, in the absence of 3G network, you will not be able to use mobile network services. We therefore invite you to go to a TIM store in time to replace the SIM. Your phone number will not change and the cost of 15E for the SIM change will be refunded automatically within 24 hours on your remaining credit […].

In detail, TIM customers with a sim of less than 128k will have to replace it in TIM stores. The latter will have to bear a cost of 15 euros which will be reimbursed via residual credit within 24 hours of the replacement.

Here is the next text message:

Dear Customer, we have proceeded to credit your remaining credit with the cost incurred for the SIM change.

In addition, the operator will also automatically activate a 1-month promotion of unlimited voice traffic calls to all national numbers at no additional cost.

Here is the text of the message:

Unlimited Minutes Free is active, as you requested: you have unlimited calls to everyone for free for one month. To find out which options are active on your line, call 409161 or go to the MyTIM section of TIM.it.

It should be noted that the frequencies used so far by TIM for 3G technology will be reused in combination with those already in use for 4G to enhance the latter network technology and in the future for 5G.

TIM customers with 3G devices will be able to continue calling and sending SMS on the 2G network, but to navigate they will need to replace the device compatible at least with 4G.

TIM customers with 4G devices, but not Times, will be able to continue to work on the 4G network.

In case of calls and messages (SMS) they will continue to work on the 2G network, but during the call it will not be possible to surf at the same time. No changes for TIM customers who use 4G and 5G devices and SIMs greater than or equal to 128K.

Thanks to A. for the report

