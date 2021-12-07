Tim, tensions in the government over the fate of the company after Kkr’s offer and Vivendi’s counter-moves

At Palazzo Chigi there is great confusion around the Telecom Italia affair. The unions are on a war footing because they fear a heavy restructuring. And the government, under pressure, has not yet expressed itself clearly on what it intends to do. Indeed, according to rumors, a arm wrestling between the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, and the one for innovation, Vittorio Colao. The first is open to a massive intervention by the state in Telecom, better known as Tim. Especially to safeguard employment. For Colao, however, the government must think about connectivity development without necessarily passing through a greater commitment to the former state monopolist.

He also intervened in the match Beppe Grillo which promoted the idea of “Creation of two fiber networks in competition on the wholesale market: Open Fiber on the one hand and Tim on the other, both capable of attract interested institutional investors to invest in long-term assets “. A solution that, according to the founder of the 5 Star Movement, could see Cassa Depositi e Prestiti get out of the capital of Open Fiber to reinvest the maxi-capital gain in shares of the highly indebted former state monopolist. He also intervened in the debate Brothers of Italy which has once again broken a spear in favor of the single network. With Giorgia Meloni which has come back to talk about the need for a public control over telematic highways, through an operator that operates exclusively on the wholesale market and does not offer telephony services. And that is the former prime minister’s project Giuseppe Conte, inclined to support the fusion of Tim’s fiber network (FiberCop) with that of Open Fiber.

In short, chaos reigns supreme. But, despite the confusion, it is evident from now that the stew of the former state monopolist remains the main road: in fact, it now seems inevitable separation of the network from telephony and cloud activities. It is also clear that to have the last word on the Tim deal will be the Treasury Ministry which controls Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, a partner of both Tim and rival Open Fiber. Especially if it comes out of the drawer the single network project. A plan that has been blocked for years because it is not possible to find the balance on the debts and the number of employees who will have to converge in the future new company of the single network.

However, before any new move, the Draghi government will have to make the you count with Vivendi, Tim’s first shareholder with almost 24%: the French shareholder did not appreciate the price of 50.5 cents placed on the American deep plate Kkr in its non-binding expression of interest. According to what reported by Il Messaggero on Sunday 5 December, Vivendi’s number one, Arnaud de Puyfontaine, and the CEO of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Dario Scannapieco, they would meet on the weekend to find an understanding. An agreement that would cut the Americans out of Kkr by passing through a Franco-Italian alliance in the wake of the talks that took place last November 26 between Prime Minister Draghi and the French president Emmanuel Macron.

Not surprisingly, in the introductory declaration of the Italy-France treaty, Draghi spoke of one new cooperation in the field of “technology, research and innovation”. And, moreover, why should Vivendi make room for a new US partner burning up a large part of his investment? And above all why should he do it just on the eve of a stew that could bring out new value from the company? The only problem is the time factor because, as the rival’s number one, Vodafone Italia, explained, Aldo Bisio, this not a good time for telephone companies. “We are dying of excess of competition, in Italy and throughout Southern Europe. In telecommunications there is a phase of very heavy dumping, the service is sold at a minimal fraction of what is the cost of production ”, the manager specified. Hard times that are even more difficult when, like in Tim, the accounts don’t add up.