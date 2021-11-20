Tim, the alarm of the unions: “If the plan jumps 40 thousand seats at risk”

MILAN – “If the business plan of Tim 40 thousand jobs are also at risk. “The secretary general of the Syndicate of Communication Slc CGIL told Adnkronos, Fabrizio Solarabout Tim’s possible change of strategy on the single network project. “The forced choice for the future of Tim – says Solari – it was within a choice of industrial policy that the past government had somehow endorsed – with letters of intent between Cdp, Tim and Open Fiber in August 2020 – and therefore, from then on, the company had prepared for a solution that had been identified and which corresponded to two main parameters: that of responding to a program of the country, that is to equip ourselves with a new generation network able to satisfy all the needs of the country, and the other aspect was to find accommodation also from an industrial point of view for the 40 thousand employees of Tim. What happens now? “.

EU, for the ok to Open Fiber, the government has guaranteed no to the single network by our correspondent Claudio Tito November 19, 2021





Solari argues that “if this hypothesis fails, as it seems seeing what is coming out in the media, it is clear that even the Industrial Plan of Tim it can no longer be that and it is probably for this reason too – continues Solari – that the CEO is now being questioned: because the CEO is the expression of that plan “.

Tim, new board of directors. Eleven members against Gubitosi by Sara Bennewitz November 20, 2021





“From our point of view it is that the idea of ​​a ‘harlequin network’, that is, made in small pieces, is not only not an adequate response to the recovery of the Italian delay and the consequent digital divide that characterizes us, but also puts the very holding of the company at risk. This opens up a big problem from the point of view of employment, of the economic system and also of the country’s prospects “, said the Secretary General of Slc CGIL.