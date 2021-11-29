TIM, the big investment banks take sides with Kkr By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Telecom Italia (MI 🙂 does not celebrate the step backwards of Luigi Gubitosi, who still remains on the board of directors, from the position of CEO and loses 2.1% to € 0.4704 in Piazza Affari, trading well below the take-up price proposed by the Kkr fund of € 0.505.

Meanwhile, with the parties in the field moving in view of the due diligence expiry of 4 weeks, the parterre of banks and consultants hired by Tim and Kkr to carry out the operation is expanding.

According to rumors from Repubblica, JPMorgan (NYSE 🙂 would have attached to the proposal of the US fund a “highly confidential letter” in which the investment bank’s commitment to guarantee the financing of the operation would be put on paper, and cover the debt portion.

JP Morgan is not new to assisting the takeovers of private equity funds and is also familiar with the Italian financial context since, as the newspaper remembers very well, it supported Roberto Colaninno’s 100 billion lire public offering back in 1999, and in 2016 he met the former premier Matteo Renzi on the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MI 🙂 dossier.

In addition to Jamie Dimon’s bank, other investment giants such as Morgan Stanley (NYSE 🙂 e Citigroup (NYSE :), which could support the operation with huge capital resources by satisfying the requests of the French for Vivendi (PA 🙂 who do not want to end the Italian campaign in loss.

The names of the consultants are also interesting. As reported by Carlo Festa on Sole24Ore (MI :), among these there would be Piergiorgio Peluso, former CFO of TIM who closely followed the Kkr operation on Fibercoop and who saw the US fund reach 37% of the secondary network of the former state monopolist.

Kkr’s competitors, the CVC and Advent private equity funds, would instead be supported by Nomura, a Japanese bank that in Italy can count on a senior advisor such as Marco Patuano, former CEO of Telecom and currently number one of A2A (MI :).

For its part, TIM does not stand by. The company at the center of the offer has already spoken with Bank of America (NYSE 🙂 and Goldman Sachs (NYSE :), both protagonists with Intesa Sanpaolo (MI 🙂 in the reorganization of the Inwit (MI 🙂 towers.

And the Italian banks? Due to rumors, Intesa (MI 🙂 would be close to a decision while UniCredit (MI 🙂 and Mediobanca (MI 🙂 have not yet decided what to do.