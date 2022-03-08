Tim, the circle tightens on the Kkr dossier. Cda imminent, the stock bounces on the stock market

Tim is preparing to deliberate on the expression of interest received by the American fund Kkr and according to CorCom an extraordinary board of directors will be convened for Sunday 13 March. Again according to CorCom lhe procedural analysis on the “dossier” has been concluded and so only the decision on the matter is awaited following the work of the ad hoc committee chaired by Salvatore Rossi.

In these hours, news continues to circulate regarding a new offer from the American fund, down to 40 cents per share compared to the previous one at 50 cents. But according to sources close to the telco led by Pietro Labriola, these are mere speculations. “With the finalization of Tim’s business plan, the financial and legal advisors of the Board of Directors have received all the relevant and necessary elements to evaluate Kkr’s indicative and non-binding Expression of Interest. This analysis will be concluded quickly. Once completed, the Board will meet to evaluate the decisions of competence and decide on the next steps in this regard ”, this is the official communication released by Tim on the occasion of the presentation of the industrial plan in recent days.

After the collapse on the stock market last weekend, the stock regained its share and today marked a peak of + 10.85% at 0.2615 euros per share, rising from the historical lows touched in previous sessions which had brought the value to 25 cents. The trading volumes are high, with over 102 million pieces changing hands against an average of 140.97 million in the last 30 sessions. The roadshow for the presentation of the industrial plan to the investor community continues: yesterday the first meeting was held in Milan and today and in the next few days other meetings are planned.

In the meantime, the Lazio TAR canceled the 928 thousand euro fine imposed in January 2021 by Agcom on Tim in terms of service costs and contractual changes. The decision is contained in a ruling which upheld an appeal from the company. The judges considered that the competence on this matter falls within the supervisory prerogatives of the Antitrust

