TIM / The necessary clarification by the Government on the risk of the networks

– at the end of last October, the Tim Board of Directors has to analyze data from the quarterly report that are down across the board, especially domestic. Vivendi’s directors first of all, together with some independent directors, press the CEO. Gubitosi asking for a new extraordinary BoD to decide on new alternative management hypotheses to enhance corporate assets;

– the debt at the end of the year is expected to decrease to 21.6 billion euros; however, the gross margin is estimated at around € 6.87 billion: therefore the ratio between liabilities and margins always remains above the quota three times, a level generally considered very risky at a financial level;

– the capitalization of the stock has halved over the last four years: at the end of October, a Tim share was worth € 0.32. We remember that Vivendi in 2015 it had paid € 1.08 for its shares (the French Vivendi is Tim’s largest shareholder and holds 23.9% of Tim) and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (Cdp) has raided in recent years 9.8% of Tim at the price average of 0.58 euro, then devalued to 0.40, with a latent capital loss, according to some press, of around 400 million out of an investment of 884 million.

An indispensable premise: when we read news about Tim, we must always remember that around this company, one of the last major national companies, and the related telecommunications sector, there are enormous economic and political interests, along with strategic interests. , geopolitical and national security. Therefore, there are also large speculative or competitive economic interests towards Tim, because in any case it still has a significant position on the fourth European telecommunications market; moreover, in the Tim group there are very attractive or strategic companies, such as Tim Brasil, one of the leading mobile telecommunications companies in Latin America in constant growth, or Sparkle, the seventh global operator in the marine cables sector, present in the Mediterranean Sea and in the Atlantic Ocean. And, very often, the business press or the sector press, in various ways, is an expression of several of these interests.

An excellent alarm bell, in our opinion, to understand that some are mainly motivated by these interests, is to underline the “private” nature of Tim, his being the heir of the former monopolist and therefore his position still today. dominant in the telecommunications market, obviously stating the obvious, but keeping silent or belittling the fact that a company like Tim “it has the most important infrastructure in charge, that of telecommunications, a fundamental infrastructure also and above all for carrying out the digitization of the country on which the PNRR hinges. It is therefore evident that a solution must be found on the single network dossier: the country can no longer afford, much less at this moment, a situation of instability and possible reorganization (including management) within a company that, even if private company is in fact a “national” company. (Mila Cornflowers, Single Tim-Open Fiber network, Terna model with subsequent listing? of 5 November 2021).

After the Board of Directors at the end of October, so critical and agitated, Tim’s shares reached new negative records. Vivendi’s directors, together with some independent directors, requested and obtained the calling of a new extraordinary BoD for 11 November. Under discussion, the reorganization strategy just announced by CEO Luigi Gubitosi, which also provides for an update of the guidance on 2021, but also the fate of the single network project and the Cloud plan. The most important node is that of the project on the single tlc network: the scenario has completely changed following the installation of the Draghi government which would seem to have at least frozen the roadmap that provided for an integration with the Open Fiber assets. Despite Enel’s departure from Open Fiber (the Australian fund Macquaire has acquired 50% of the energy company), the project has not yet accelerated as expected. And it is not clear at this point the double role of Cdp, which has 50% of Open Fiber and 9.81% of Tim, which will be clarified as soon as possible. Furthermore, the suffering of the Tlc market in Italy – most of the operators have very bad accounts – certainly does not help: the ruthless competition on mobile tariffs is gradually shifting to fiber as well, with the fourth operator Iliad ready to mix up the rates again. cards.

We remind you that the national telecommunications market has the lowest prices in all of Europe: often the hymn to competition and the “fight against the monopoly” has only served to operate an unfortunate process of price dumping, with a consequent impoverishment of the entire sector. . On October 28th, the 2021 edition of the Report on the Telecommunications Sector in Italy was presented, prepared by the “Digital Innovation Observatories” of the School of Management of the Politecnico di Milano, where the first relevant data, underlined by Asstel-Assotelecomunicazioni and by the organizations trade union organizations Slc-Cgil, Fistel-Cisl and Uilcom-Uil, is the one that in 2020 the revenues of telecommunications operators amounted to 28.5 billion euros (-1.5 billion compared to 2019): in 10 years revenues and prices in Italy is higher than that of all other major European countries.

In early November, an indiscretion from the Bloomberg agency ignites the market and the Tim stock recovers almost 6% in Piazza Affari: Tim would be ready to give up control of the newco deriving from the integration of the assets with Open Fiber, as part of the of the AccessCo project, the single network of Tlc. In this way the CEO Luigi Gubitosi aims to close the game anyway and therefore to move the project forward. The company officially denies and “specifies that the matter has not been discussed in the Board of Directors nor have any decisions been made in this regard”.

This new version of the plan developed by Tim, on the one hand, would be more in line with the wishes of the Draghi government, which pushes for equal co-investment and, on the other hand, would serve to dispel the criticalities that could arise on the antitrust front. Brussels. The plan, discussed with the government, should also include the transfer of part of Telecom’s 21 billion debt and several thousand employees. A further hypothesis of the press asks if the plan is changing in substance. The hypothesis would be that in the newco AccessCo only the secondary network (the connection from the street cabinet to the router / modem in the user’s home) flows, leaving Tim the backbone and the primary network. If this were the case, it is evident that the cards on the table would change and not a little: Tim could give up the property and Cdp would be the deus ex machina on all fronts, ownership and governance.

Another indiscretion of the last few days, which has fueled the flare-up on the Tim share market, is that the American fund Kkr, already present in FiberCop, would be aiming to strengthen its investment in the TIM network. But a spokesman for Tim promptly pointed out that “at the moment the company does not foresee a reduction of the stake in Fibercop”.

Every manifestation of weakness on Tim’s part immediately rekindles, on the one hand, the main foreign shareholder, who after an initial period of purely speculative behavior and requests, had switched to at least formal, more responsible attitudes, and, on the other, appetites and foreign fund interests: Kkr, as we have already explained in the past, it is not a pure private financial investment fund, but has organic relations with the American government.

There is always an open question. The interests of private shareholders, financial interests, even if legitimate, cannot and must not prevail if the national interest is to be safeguarded, from a country-system perspective. What does the state want to do? The Draghi government has the duty to define its position by clarifying once and for all the role of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti in the game of networks. It is a demanding test bed, but certainly decisive for the future of the country. For Draghi, this could perhaps be an opportunity to repair his participation, albeit in an executive role, in the insane privatization of Telecom in 1997.

